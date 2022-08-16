Read full article on original website
Related
northeastoregonnow.com
Areas East of Pendleton to Receive UEC’s New Automated Meters
New automated meters to help improve Umatilla Electric Cooperative’s electric distribution system east of Pendleton will be deployed over the coming months. On behalf of UEC, Allegiant Utility Services technicians will replace existing digital meters at more than 2,000 residences and other service locations beginning in September. The meter...
northeastoregonnow.com
2022 Hermiston Melon Fest Set for Downtown On Saturday
Hermiston Downtown District and the Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2022 Hermiston Melon Fest on Saturday, Aug. 20. Festivities for all ages take place on East Main and Festival streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They include vendors, kids’ activities, bathtub races and more. The...
northeastoregonnow.com
HPD Arrest Log
The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Aug. 14: Fenaro Junior Arrellano Rosales, 32, was arrested on the 900 block of W. Jupiter Avenue and charged with parole/LSA violation. Aug. 14: Joseph James Ashley Burns, 27, was arrested on the 200 block of E. Elm Avenue...
Comments / 0