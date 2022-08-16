Read full article on original website
WECT
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC State Bureau of Investigation has begun an investigation after a person was injured when a Brunswick County S.W.A.T. team officer’s gun discharged Thursday, August 18. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office writes in a news release that the team was searching a residence...
WECT
WPD arrests three, recovers several stolen firearms
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Aug. 19 that multiple arrests were made on Aug. 17 in relation to illegal firearm possession. Per the WPD, officers on patrol near Mears St. noticed two individuals attempting to flee the area. Officers were able to stop the individuals and discovered that both were in the possession of firearms.
Wilmington man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2021 shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Robeson County on Wednesday. Michael Ray Locklear, a 37-year-old Wilmington man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at […]
WLOS.com
Suspect injured in drug raid when S.W.A.T. team member unintentionally discharged weapon
SHALLOTTE, Brunswick County — A deputy-involved shooting during a drug raid in southeastern North Carolina injured a suspect in what officials said was the accidental discharge of a weapon. On Thursday morning, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit, along with the BCSO S.W.A.T. team, was conducting...
WECT
CCSO traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest of Chadbourn woman
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 19 that a traffic stop conducted on Aug. 13 led to a narcotics arrest in Whiteville. Per their release, a CCSO K-9 Deputy was patrolling Lebanon Church Road when they completed a traffic stop. The driver, 42-year-old Kimberly Diane Wilson gave consent for the officer to search her vehicle.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department arrests man for armed robbery
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested and charged with a possible armed robbery at Bed, Bath, and Beyond. The Wilmington Police Department writes that they were dispatched to the 300 block of College road at 10:43 a.m. on Friday, August 19. The man suspected of the crime fled the scene, but he was arrested soon after at the 1100 block of Harbour Drive.
WECT
Wilmington man pleads guilty to second-degree murder
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-local 23-year old Trequan Crews pled guilty to the charge of second-degree murder at the New Hanover County Superior Court on Wednesday, August 17. He was given a minimum sentence of 12 years and a maximum sentence of 15 years. Per a District Attorney Ben David...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Police searching for driver in hit and run
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is searching for the driver of a black sedan that ran over a woman on Market Street just before 3 o’clock Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call in the 5500 block of Market Street after a woman fell from...
foxwilmington.com
Man accused of killing his children’s mother in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A year-long investigation led to the arrest of a man accused of killing the mother of his children, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Locklear, 37, who now lives in Wilmington, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder in...
foxwilmington.com
One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -A shooting in Chadbourn that occurred around midnight August 17 has resulted in one person’s death and another injured. The other unidentified person is in stable condition at the NHRMC. According to Chadbourn police officials and the State Board of Investigation, this is still an open...
columbuscountynews.com
One Dead, One Hospitalized in Chadbourn Shooting
One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a midnight shooting in Chadbourn Thursday. Mayor Phillip Britt said more details will be released Friday. Britt said the Chadbourn Police and State Bureau of Investigation are trying to confirm if the shootings were related. Police were called right after midnight,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
SBI investigating after suspect accidentally shot by Brunswick County SWAT team member during search
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being accidentally shot during a home search in Shallotte. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Vice and Narcotics Unit and S.W.A.T. team were conducting a search warrant at a home on Rebel Trail early Thursday morning. As officers were securing the area, one of the S.W.A.T. team member’s guns discharged, hitting a suspect in the leg.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
columbuscountynews.com
Suspect Back in Jail After 85 Charges Dismissed
The suspect in five recent break-ins near Tabor City was released on parole in December after 85 previous charges were dismissed. James Stanley “Jimmy” Thompson, 52, of 120 Queen St., Tabor City, was arrested Aug. 6 on probation violations and other charges. In March 2021, Thompson was arrested...
WECT
Victim’s family speaks after man charged with murder walks free
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Ebony Silman is in disbelief over what happened to her family. They already suffered the loss of her brother, 25-year-old Carlton Whitley. Now, the man charged with first degree murder for killing him is free, after a jury found him not guilty. “She called...
WECT
Man arrested for death by distribution in connection to fatal overdose
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for death by distribution after he allegedly sold heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose. The NHCSO writes that they responded to a fatal heroin overdose on August 4 at the 6000 block of Carolina Beach Road. The investigation alleged that Cornell Glendell Wilson sold the heroin resulting the overdose, and he was arrested the next day at the same block.
WECT
Accidental fire at Myrtle Grove displaces family, under investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A fire broke out at 7724 Myrtle Grove Road around 5:39 p.m. on August 18 that spread to one bedroom and a small portion of the attic. The fire was discovered by the tenet while he was out mowing the lawn and he saw smoke rising out of the roof.
WECT
Woman located following missing person report
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department put out a missing person notice for Judy Wittstein on Friday, August 20. Just a few hours after it was first posted, Wittstein was located and the notice was updated accordingy.
Death investigation opens after body of man found on side of NC road early Tuesday, sheriff’s office says
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning in eastern North Carolina. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy 117 was shut down between Carter Street and […]
