You may not know Andrew McMahon under his own name, but if you’ve ever listened to Something Corporate or Jack’s Mannequin, you’ve heard his songs before. Since 2014 he’s been heading up a group called Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, and it’s that group who will be performing at Meadow Event Park in Doswell, VA (the same 95 North exit you take to get to King’s Dominion) tomorrow night. They’re on tour with Dashboard Confessional and Cartel, so it’s a real bumper crop of 00s emo talents, but McMahon’s still making vital new music these days, as he’s shown not only on the three Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness albums — most recently 2018’s Upside Down Flowers — but also the touching “New Year Song,” a powerful and affecting single he released on New Year’s Day 2021, memorializing one of the toughest years any of us have lived through.

DOSWELL, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO