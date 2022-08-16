(The Center Square) - Hawaii's unemployment rate dropped from 4.2% in June to 4.1% in July, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism. The state also gained 7,600 more jobs in July when compared to June. The biggest increase was in the leisure and hospitality industry, which increased by 2,100 jobs. Most of those jobs were in the food services and drinking establishments sector, according to the DBEDT.

