Report says only 16% of Georgia hospitals are following federal accurate pricing law
(The Center Square) — Roughly 18 months after a law requiring hospitals to post accurate prices online went into effect, roughly three-quarters of Georgia hospitals continue to hide the cost of care from consumers. That’s according to a new report from PatientRightsAdvocate.org. The organization reviewed 2,000 of the 6,000...
Report details threat to future Illinois taxpayers posed by excessive borrowing
(The Center Square) – A report shows the state of Illinois has one of the largest debt liabilities in the country. The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, released its annual State Bonded Obligations publication, which highlights the risks posed to taxpayers by excessive borrowing. State governments borrow for...
Federal judge allows Georgia ban on handing voters food, water to stand
ATLANTA — If you’re voting in person this November, remember to bring your own snacks. A federal judge in Atlanta has upheld a provision in Georgia’s 2021 election overhaul forbidding people from handing out water, food and other gifts to people standing in line to vote, also known as line warming or line relief. But he left room for a future challenge.
PACT Act to offer resources to numerous Kansas veterans
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently shared resources and assistance for Kansas veterans impacted by the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 (PACT Act), which was signed into law on Aug. 1. The PACT Act provides health care and benefits...
Republican candidate for governor at roundtable with local lawmakers
ONTARIO — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan was in town for a roundtable discussion with local state and federal lawmakers and members of the community on Tuesday. She was joined by Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, among others at a roundtable discussion.
Counties with the most super commuters in Colorado
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Brenda Lyttle To Run as Independent for House District 8
Brenda Lyttle of Cheyenne has announced that she will be running as an Independent candidate for Wyoming House District 8. Lyttle has garnered the required number of signatures from registered voters in House District 8 and has received confirmation of her candidacy from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office. Lyttle will be on the ballot of the general election on November 8, 2022.
Hawaii's unemployment rate declines slightly
(The Center Square) - Hawaii's unemployment rate dropped from 4.2% in June to 4.1% in July, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism. The state also gained 7,600 more jobs in July when compared to June. The biggest increase was in the leisure and hospitality industry, which increased by 2,100 jobs. Most of those jobs were in the food services and drinking establishments sector, according to the DBEDT.
Former Georgia bookkeeper sentenced to prison for theft from employers
ATHENS — The former bookkeeper for several Georgia real estate businesses who admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from her employers was sentenced to prison this week for her crimes. Suzanne Brooks, 41, of Bogart, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by three years...
Yorkie stolen from Eagle couple located in North Carolina
OMAHA — A Yorkshire terrier named Gus has been located safe and sound in North Carolina after the dog was stolen from his owners in Nebraska. A 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested Aug. 5 on felony fugitive warrants out of Cass County in connection to the theft of the dog, a large amount of silver and a firearm, according to a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.
Georgians without air conditioning endure dangerous heat
SAVANNAH — On a recent, brutally hot day in Savannah, a group of seniors cooled off in a local community center in West Savannah. Mahogany Bowers, the founder of local nonprofit Blessings in a Bookbag, joined them with some refreshments: juice, water, and on this particular day, a little something extra — box fans.
Cozy camping: Nine Nebraska state parks where you can find some peace and quiet
Most people want to get away from everything when they go camping, says Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's Suzanne Schmidt. Many state parks are busy, with lots to see and do. But there are plenty of quieter ones, too, that typically aren't as packed with visitors. When Schmidt was compiling...
New Jersey sales tax holiday just a week away
(The Center Square) – Parents and others connected to New Jersey schools are poised for savings when the Sales Tax Holiday commences next weekend and runs through Labor Day. The 10-day window, Aug. 27-Sept. 5, is a “Sales Tax Holiday for certain retail sales of computers, school supplies, and sport or recreational equipment when sold to an individual purchaser for non-business use,” according to the state government website.
Wetter weather is coming this weekend. But it won’t be enough to end Texas’ drought.
Heavy rain storms are expected to blanket Texas this weekend, breaking a blistering heat wave. However, the wetter weather will not be enough to fully end the state’s drought, as drier conditions are expected through September. Nearly the entire state is in a prolonged drought, with an estimated 26 million Texans living in worsening conditions.
Swimming no longer allowed at Indiana Dunes State Park beginning Saturday
Northwest Indiana residents and visitors heading to the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park no longer will be permitted to go swimming in Lake Michigan, beginning Saturday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday it doesn't have a sufficient number of lifeguards to allow state park visitors to continue swimming in the lake.
East St. Louis man charged with murder of Cahokia Heights woman
EAST ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Cahokia Heights woman. Camesha McCline, 33, was killed April 20. She was found by police about 7 a.m. near the 2600 block of Illinois Avenue in East St. Louis.
