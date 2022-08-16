ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

TWO ARRESTED IN NEBRASKA ON DRUG & WEAPONS CHARGES

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE ARRESTED TWO PEOPLE AFTER FINDING OVER 20 POUNDS OF SUSPECTED METHAMPHETAMINE DURING AN INVESTIGATION NEAR WINSIDE. THE INCIDENT BEGAN WHEN RESIDENTS OF RURAL WINSIDE REPORTED TWO SUSPICIOUS INDIVIDUALS GOING THROUGH THEIR PROPERTY EARLY WEDNESDAY. TROOPERS DISCOVERED THAT BOTH INDIVIDUALS WERE IN POSSESSION OF...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington Police searching for driver in hit and run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is searching for the driver of a black sedan that ran over a woman on Market Street just before 3 o’clock Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call in the 5500 block of Market Street after a woman fell from...
WILMINGTON, NC
Fox17

Officials: Iowa woman's death caused by her 5 Great Danes

Authorities in Iowa say a woman whose body was found dead in a ditch was killed by her own dogs. According to NBC affiliate KTIV, Clay County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, the body of Mindy Kiepe was found in a ditch by a man who initially thought she'd been involved in a motorcycle accident.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
LINCOLN, NE
foxwilmington.com

WPD arrests three, recovers several stolen firearms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department announced Aug. 19 that multiple arrests were made on Aug. 17 in relation to illegal firearm possession. Per the WPD, officers on patrol near Mears St. noticed two individuals attempting to flee the area. Officers were able to stop the individuals and discovered that both were in the possession of firearms.
WILMINGTON, NC
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota troopers seek help finding Twin Cities man

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in North Dakota are asking the public's help in finding a missing Twin Cities man. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Friday that troopers are trying to contact friends, family and a acquaintances of John Christopher Hanggi, whom officials described as being from the St. Paul area. Anyone with information on Hanggi's whereabouts is asked to call North Dakota officials at 1-800-472-2121.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1011now.com

Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border

Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff reports fatal accident near Kansas border

FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal accident on Highway 75 near the Kansas border Wednesday afternoon. A sheriff’s office press release says two vehicles collided head-on, killing all occupants. There were two occupants of a KIA Forte, 82-year-old Dennis Podliska and 80-year-old...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska man shoots new state record shortnose gar

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska for becoming the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Porter was bowfishing at the Lake of the Ozarks May 16 when he shot the 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. The previous state record under alternative methods was a 13-pound, 1-ounce fish taken from Mark Twain Lake in 2006.
OMAHA, NE
foxwilmington.com

Man accused of killing his children’s mother in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A year-long investigation led to the arrest of a man accused of killing the mother of his children, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Locklear, 37, who now lives in Wilmington, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder in...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

Nebraska Corrections Reports Inmate Death

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 59-year old Jack Talbitzer died earlier this week at a Lincoln hospital. Corrections say Talbitzer was being held at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of...

