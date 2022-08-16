Read full article on original website
Related
kscj.com
TWO ARRESTED IN NEBRASKA ON DRUG & WEAPONS CHARGES
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE ARRESTED TWO PEOPLE AFTER FINDING OVER 20 POUNDS OF SUSPECTED METHAMPHETAMINE DURING AN INVESTIGATION NEAR WINSIDE. THE INCIDENT BEGAN WHEN RESIDENTS OF RURAL WINSIDE REPORTED TWO SUSPICIOUS INDIVIDUALS GOING THROUGH THEIR PROPERTY EARLY WEDNESDAY. TROOPERS DISCOVERED THAT BOTH INDIVIDUALS WERE IN POSSESSION OF...
Newly rehired North Carolina correctional officer dies after training incident, officials say
A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency stemming from completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two people who allegedly buried over 20 pounds of methamphetamine
NORFOLK, Neb. — Troopers arrested two people from California on drug charges after finding over 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during an investigation near Norfolk on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 a.m., residents from Winside reported two suspicious individuals on their property, according to authorities.
foxwilmington.com
Georgia man sentenced after trafficking 22 pounds of methamphetamine into Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – David Woodhall, 42, of Georgia was recently sentenced in the New Hanover County Superior Court after pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in methamphetamine by possession. Deputies from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on November 17, 2021, at Martin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Police searching for driver in hit and run
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is searching for the driver of a black sedan that ran over a woman on Market Street just before 3 o’clock Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call in the 5500 block of Market Street after a woman fell from...
Fox17
Officials: Iowa woman's death caused by her 5 Great Danes
Authorities in Iowa say a woman whose body was found dead in a ditch was killed by her own dogs. According to NBC affiliate KTIV, Clay County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, the body of Mindy Kiepe was found in a ditch by a man who initially thought she'd been involved in a motorcycle accident.
WOWT
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
foxwilmington.com
WPD arrests three, recovers several stolen firearms
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department announced Aug. 19 that multiple arrests were made on Aug. 17 in relation to illegal firearm possession. Per the WPD, officers on patrol near Mears St. noticed two individuals attempting to flee the area. Officers were able to stop the individuals and discovered that both were in the possession of firearms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Motorcyclist drives into lake and vanishes while fleeing deputy, South Carolina cops say
A motorcyclist vanished after driving into a popular South Carolina lake, news outlets reported. Officials said a deputy was pursuing the motorcycle when the rider turned toward a boat ramp on Wednesday, Aug. 17. “After attempting to stop, the deputy observed the driver accelerate the motorcycle, driving down the boat...
North Dakota troopers seek help finding Twin Cities man
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in North Dakota are asking the public's help in finding a missing Twin Cities man. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Friday that troopers are trying to contact friends, family and a acquaintances of John Christopher Hanggi, whom officials described as being from the St. Paul area. Anyone with information on Hanggi's whereabouts is asked to call North Dakota officials at 1-800-472-2121.
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxwilmington.com
Vehicle overturned in wreck at intersection of Carolina Beach Rd and College Rd
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and South College Road. Two cars were involved in the wreck, and one vehicle was overturned during the crash. No injuries or fatalities occurred at the accident. This is a developing story that...
iheart.com
Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
cbs17
NC flags ordered at half-staff Saturday for woman NCDOT worker who was hit by car
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and state flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday to honor a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee who was killed Aug. 12. Anna Bradshaw, 60, who was a 17-year veteran of...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports fatal accident near Kansas border
FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal accident on Highway 75 near the Kansas border Wednesday afternoon. A sheriff’s office press release says two vehicles collided head-on, killing all occupants. There were two occupants of a KIA Forte, 82-year-old Dennis Podliska and 80-year-old...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska man shoots new state record shortnose gar
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska for becoming the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Porter was bowfishing at the Lake of the Ozarks May 16 when he shot the 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. The previous state record under alternative methods was a 13-pound, 1-ounce fish taken from Mark Twain Lake in 2006.
Person hit and killed by semi on I-77
The accident happened after 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the rest area.
foxwilmington.com
Man accused of killing his children’s mother in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A year-long investigation led to the arrest of a man accused of killing the mother of his children, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Locklear, 37, who now lives in Wilmington, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder in...
iheart.com
Nebraska Corrections Reports Inmate Death
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 59-year old Jack Talbitzer died earlier this week at a Lincoln hospital. Corrections say Talbitzer was being held at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of...
Comments / 0