WALB 10
Woman sentenced in 2018 deadly crash dies while in jail
MACON, Ga. (WALB) - The woman sentenced in a 2018 deadly crash that killed one young boy and injured his younger brother died while incarcerated, according to Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. Monica Cutts was taken to Atrium Navicent Health in Macon from Pulaski State Prison. She was pronounced brain...
wgxa.tv
DA: Man found guilty in 2020 Academy Sports robbery
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man responsible for robbing a Macon sporting goods store was convicted in court Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's office says a jury convicted 31-year-old Earl Daniel Purnell of Armed Robbery and Possession of a Knife during the Commission of a Felony.
3-year-old shot in Macon
MACON — A 3-year-old was shot in Macon Thursday night and is currently in critical condition according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Details of the shooting are scarce, but here is what we know so far. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident...
41nbc.com
3-year-old in critical condition following Macon shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 3-year-old is in critical condition after being struck by gunfire Thursday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the incident was called in just before 6:30. Lt. Sean Defoe says the shooting happened in “the Millerfield Road area.”. Witnesses told...
wgxa.tv
Three-year-old shot, in critical condition
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A three-year-old is in critical condition tonight after being hit by gunfire, according to Bibb County deputies. They say the call came in to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center around 6:26 p.m. The toddler's mother drove the child to Piedmont Hospital. Then the victim was transferred to Atrium Health Navicent, where they remain in critical condition.
Monroe County deputies arrest 2 in drug bust at auto repair shop
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies have arrested two people Thursday in a drug investigation at Forsyth Tire and Auto located at 596 Indian Springs Drive in Forsyth. According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies began an investigation and found out that the...
Georgia: Cash register stolen from store, schools put on lockdown during search for suspects
GEORGIA (WRBL) – A woman has been arrested and police are looking for a second suspect after a cash register was stolen from a Warner Robins gaming store Thursday morning. Several local schools were put on lockdown while the incident was going on. The incident happened at VIP Foods, located at 81 Martin Luther King […]
18-year-old killed in Macon shooting
MACON — An 18-year-old was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon and died at the hospital Wednesday evening. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victim an aggravated assault that took place in the area of Nisbet Drive died at the hospital. The original shooting was called into the...
wgxa.tv
'Never seen him hit her:' Daughter of slain Macon man speaks on deadly domestic dispute
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- "Me being so young and planning a funeral, it hurts you know," Tiana Fitchett said. Fitchett is 21 years old and planning a funeral for her dad. It's something she didn't imagine she'd be doing for many years to come. "I'd just had a conversation with him,"...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Arrests made in Macon apartment complex shooting that left two dead
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people have been charged in a north Macon shooting that left two dead and two others hurt. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Shaqwonda Lakisha Russell and 38-year-old Kenneth Eugene Williams Jr. have been charged in the July shooting deaths of 26-year-old Roctavia Edwards and 17-year-old Jayden Ellington at Waverly Pointe apartments on Forest Hill Road. Two other teens were shot.
'Out to victimize the community': Houston County Sheriff's Office dealing with uptick in gang violence
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say gang violence in Houston County is evolving and growing, and now, the Houston County Sheriff's Office says they're dealing with it. Two Houston County deputies just got back from the Georgia Gangs Investigation Conference. During that conference, they met with other gang investigators...
Driver arrested in wreck at I-75 North in Peach County
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. In a statement by Georgia State Patrol, they said around 7 Friday morning, a Trooper attempted to stop and Infinity SUV for following too close and having improper tags. The driver didn't yield, and started to run from the Trooper, causing a chase. The...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County Gang Unit Investigators arrest suspect with guns, marijuana
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies arrested a man on Wednesday who dropped guns and marijuana while running from Gang Unit Investigators on Wren Avenue. A release from the sheriff's office states that Bibb County Gang Unit Investigators responded to a call Wednesday around 6:53 p.m. regarding a group that was standing in the road holding guns.
41nbc.com
18-year-old arrested for drugs, guns on Wren Avenue
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An 18-year-old was arrested after the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was called in reference to a group of males standing in the street with guns. According to the BCSO, Gang Unit members responded to the call on Wren Avenue around 6:53 p.m. Investigators arrived...
Georgia: Officials investigating death of nine-month-old
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials are investigating the death of an infant that happened on Aug. 16, according to the Bibby County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office received report of a nine-month-old found unresponsive after traveling with its Mom and two other siblings this past Tuesday. The nine-month-old was transported to the hospital by […]
Ex-Macon District Attorney represents victim's family in illegal gambling, wrongful death lawsuit against gas station
MACON, Ga. — Coin-Operated Amusement Machines--they're not illegal, but law enforcement says they're often used for illegal gambling when stores provide cash prizes. The machines have become the center of a lawsuit, as a homicide victim's family has filed against an east Macon convenience store. The lawyer who's representing...
‘She chose wrong:’ Spalding County 911 dispatcher arrested on meth charges
SPALDING COUNTY ,Ga. — A 911 dispatcher in Spalding County is behind bars and facing multiple drug charges. Earlier this week, Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said deputies were serving an arrest warrant at 59-year-old Susan Kimberly Lynch’s home when they found methamphetamine in plain sight. Deputies also...
41nbc.com
Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 9-month-old child
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating the death of an infant Tuesday afternoon. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators were called to the hospital at 4:41 p.m. They were told a 9-month-old had been traveling in a vehicle with...
Truck driver killed when three tractor trailers collide in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe county deputies were called to a car crash on Friday morning on GA 401 North near mile marker 191, according to a news release by the Sheriff's Office. Deputies began working the scene, and shut down two northbound lanes due to a tractor trailer...
