North Routt Community Charter School has embraced the elements in its curriculum. In the winter, students are cross-country skiing pretty much every day. Outdoor education has been a cornerstone of learning at the school in Clark, and in a way, it had to be because the building never had an indoor gym. When students return at the end of the month, they will start the first year at the school where that is no longer the case.

CLARK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO