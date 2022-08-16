Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County Fair sheep show displays future of agriculture
The Routt County Fair sheep show was so much more than just showing off some beautiful sheep. It was an opportunity to show the people of Routt County that the future for agriculture is bright. The show’s judge, Jason Miller, took some time in the middle of the competition to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tales from the Tread: Centennial Ranches across the valley honored
Across the nation, family farms and ranches, historic barns and other agricultural sites are disappearing at an alarming rate. Colorado and Routt County’s ranching and farming families have weathered and survived numerous challenges including the pressures of growth and development, changes in farming methods, drought and economic conditions. By persevering, these families have helped to preserve important pieces of our state and county’s commercial and cultural history.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘American pride’: New Mustang Stampede event rolls into Steamboat this weekend, closing Yampa Street
Hundreds of Mustangs will fill Yampa Street in downtown Steamboat Springs this weekend as the 2022 Colorado Mustang Stampede makes its debut in the Yampa Valley. “The entire city has welcomed us with open arms,” said co-founder Michael Bateman. “We cannot emphasize how much we appreciate that warm welcome. This is our first year of what will become an annual event.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Owners hoping to make True North Adventure Lodge something special
Chapman “Chappy” Geer and Coleman Holloway were born and raised in Steamboat Springs, and they have returned to their roots to pursue a dream of creating something special in the place where they grew up. Geer purchased a two-story log building at 61066 Colorado Road 129 in the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tasting room opens doors; distiller hopes Steamboat has thirst for his spirits
When Routt Distillery invites the community into its new tasting room Friday, Aug. 19, it will be a dream come true for owner Brad Christensen, and the end of a nearly three-year journey to open the Steamboat Springs location. “It’s nice to move on from having construction filling my brain...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
New business looks to bring a little flavor to Oak Creek
For more than three decades, Sascha Stanger traveled the world in search of good food. Now, the longtime food importer is ready to share his experience with Oak Creek, Routt County and all of Colorado with Sascha’s Gourmet Goods. “It has been a dream of his since we have...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat school board eyes district-owned land for teacher housing
The Steamboat Springs school board is looking to the district-owned property near Whistler Park, once considered for a new school, as a potential spot to develop housing for teachers. On Monday, Aug. 15, Yampa Valley Housing Authority Executive Director Jason Peasley told the school board he was interested in partnering...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Top 10 most-read stories this week: Rattlesnakes and record fish
1. Steamboat fishing guide reels in potential record trout in North Routt. It is not every day in the fishing world that you come across a Rainbow Trout that could earn you a Master Angler Award. It is even less common to reel in a record-breaking Rainbow as you are heading back to shore.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Submissions for Yampa Valley Pets Calendar will help Routt County Humane Society
Submissions are being accepted for the 2023 Yampa Valley Pets Calendar, which supports the Routt County Humane Society. A free copy of the calendar is included with a submission. Photo submissions will be accepted through Oct. 15. According to the humane society, all money from the pet calendar will go...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Pacaso, which sells shares of luxury single-family homes, debuts in Steamboat
The way Pacaso Communications Manager Chrissy Bruchey sees it, the California-based real estate company’s foray into the Steamboat Springs housing market in late July is all about the positives. A news release about the launch of the second-home, co-ownership platform in Steamboat called Pacaso “a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa Valley Players make debut at two new locations with return of the melodrama
Not to be dramatic, but local theater is back and it’s kind of a big deal. The Yampa Valley Players, formerly known as the Chief Players, are making their debut and bringing a melodrama back to Steamboat Springs. The Diligent Daughter or Lips that Touch Wine will show at...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
New space at North Routt Charter School hopes to welcome community back in
North Routt Community Charter School has embraced the elements in its curriculum. In the winter, students are cross-country skiing pretty much every day. Outdoor education has been a cornerstone of learning at the school in Clark, and in a way, it had to be because the building never had an indoor gym. When students return at the end of the month, they will start the first year at the school where that is no longer the case.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat man dies while hiking on Mica Basin trail
A 72-year-old Steamboat man died while hiking on the Mica Basin trail in North Routt on Friday, Aug. 12. According to the Routt County Coroner, David Scott died while hiking with his wife about 4.5 miles up the somewhat remote trail off of Seedhouse Road. The cause of death has...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County Fair team roping draws high number of competitors
HAYDEN — Ranchers, former rodeo notables, 4-H team ropers, up-and-coming rodeo competitors and intergenerational teams roped into the night Wednesday, Aug. 17, under the lights of the Routt County Fairgrounds in Hayden as the team roping event drew a high number of riders from across the area. “It’s a...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County real estate sales surpass $27M for week of Aug. 12-18
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $27.8 million across 25 sales for the week of Aug. 12-18. Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condominium, Unit 117, Building A at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $343,000 in 2017. 33509 Seneca Trail. Seller: Shea Reed. Buyer: William Andrew Nickell III.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
O’Reilly Auto Parts celebrates grand opening in Steamboat
With more than 5,600 locations across the U.S., the O’Reilly Auto Parts chain has one now in Steamboat Springs, too. According to a news release, the store at 1755 Central Park Drive is celebrating its grand opening now through Aug. 30, and as a result, the store manager, on behalf of the company, will be presenting a $200 check to Steamboat Creates.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
June sales tax revenue sees large increase in construction as marijuana sales continue to fall
Revenue from Steamboat Springs’ sales, use and accommodation tax showed a large increase in June compared to last year, with collections from construction and home improvement projects leading the way. While May saw a small 6.5% increase in sales tax revenue compared to the same month last year, June...
