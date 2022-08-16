Antonio Gibson was spotted getting reps with the special teams unit. Previously in camp it was rookie Brian Robinson taking these special teams reps. (Sam Fortier on Twitter) Gibson's stock continues to be diluted and the most concerned group would be Gibson's dynasty shareholders. Special teams is not normal for someone with Gibson's fantasy history, but it can signal a change of tune for his future usage. Last season he fumbled six times and that is causing the coaching staff to question his role for 2022. His ball security issue continued in the first preseason game too. Gibson briefly ran with the starters but wound up fumbling on his second carry, which resulted in a benching. The third-year-vet entered the game later on but only after the second-team was in. Brian Robinson, however, had a lot of reps with the first-team offense while Gibson was benched. It is extremely hard to understand this backfield, especially with J.D. McKissic rotating in on third-down.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO