Malcom Brown released by Jacksonville Jaguars in surprise move following career year
The Jaguars released one of their most experienced players on Wednesday, jettisoning defensive tackle Malcom Brown in a surprise move.
fantasypros.com
8 Running Backs Experts Are Reaching For (2022 Fantasy Football)
While it’s key to have a great set of fantasy football draft rankings, it’s also important to know player’s average draft position. This allows you to see where a player is likely to be drafted versus where the experts have the player ranked. You can then ‘reach’ for a player that experts are higher on before they are usually selected by your leaguemates. Let’s take a look at players the experts think you should consider reaching for this fantasy football draft season.
AthlonSports.com
Buccaneers Reportedly Make 'Unexpected' Roster Cut This Tuesday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trimming down their roster this Tuesday afternoon. However, the NFC South franchise is making an "unexpected" roster cut. According to a report, the Bucs are cutting veteran defensive back Ross Cockrell. It's an unexpected decision for a number of reasons. First off, Cockrell has played...
fantasypros.com
Tom Brady: No firm date on return to team
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that he does not have a firm date when Tom Brady will return to the team but that the team and Brady will revisit it after the Tennessee game according to The Athletic’s Greg Auman. (Greg Auman on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Brady...
fantasypros.com
Joe Flacco ‘all but assured’ to be Week 1 starter vs Ravens
According to Jets team source, Joe Flacco is “all but assured to be the Week 1 starter” against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, as reported by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. (Jordan Schultz on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This expected news is now more official with Zach Wilson’s successful...
Yardbarker
The Buccaneers Add Depth With A Familiar Face
The current Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart shows four players at right defensive end: William Gholston, Logan Hall, Benning Potoa’e, and Willington Previlon. However, they only have two at left defensive end: Akiem Hicks and Patrick O’Connor. The team thought of adding another player to help their cause...
fantasypros.com
Antonio Gibson seen working with special teams
Antonio Gibson was spotted getting reps with the special teams unit. Previously in camp it was rookie Brian Robinson taking these special teams reps. (Sam Fortier on Twitter) Gibson's stock continues to be diluted and the most concerned group would be Gibson's dynasty shareholders. Special teams is not normal for someone with Gibson's fantasy history, but it can signal a change of tune for his future usage. Last season he fumbled six times and that is causing the coaching staff to question his role for 2022. His ball security issue continued in the first preseason game too. Gibson briefly ran with the starters but wound up fumbling on his second carry, which resulted in a benching. The third-year-vet entered the game later on but only after the second-team was in. Brian Robinson, however, had a lot of reps with the first-team offense while Gibson was benched. It is extremely hard to understand this backfield, especially with J.D. McKissic rotating in on third-down.
fantasypros.com
Jeremiah Hall waived by Giants
The Giants announced that they have waived FB/TE Jeremiah Hall ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET roster cutdown deadline. (New York Giants) All 32 NFL teams are required to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players Tuesday, and Hall along with two other Giants have fallen victim. Hall being waived comes as a surprise as he was the team's only fullback and had been getting plenty of first-team reps throughout training camp. The undrafted rookie could likely wind up on the Giants' practice squad if he isn't signed by another franchise before the regular season kicks off.
fantasypros.com
Anthony Miller (shoulder) placed on season-ending IR
Steelers wide receiver Anthony Miller has been placed on the season-ending injured reserve with a lingering shoulder injury according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Miller missed Pittsburgh's preseason game against Seattle due to the shoulder issue but it remains unclear when he suffered the injury....
fantasypros.com
Danny Gray (hip, back) returns for successful practice Wednesday
49ers wide receiver Danny Gray (hip, back) returned to practice on Wednesday, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Gray had been sidelined since getting banged up during San Francisco's preseason opener against Green Bay. (The Athletic) Fantasy Impact:. Gray looked great in practice, making big plays. His best rep...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make First Round of Roster Cuts
The deadline for teams to make their initial roster cuts is at 4:00 p.m. today. However, the Buccaneers have gone ahead and cut down their roster to 85.
fantasypros.com
Ken Walker undergoing 'procedure' separate from hernia
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that RB Ken Walker III is undergoing a "procedure" but that it is separate from his hernia issue that was reported yesterday. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Walker started the team's preseason game last week where...
fantasypros.com
Tua Tagovailoa is a good late-round QB pick
Ranked as the #16 QB, Tua Tagovailoa is a reasonable choice for a late-round quarterback strategy. Tagovailoa is expected to earn 13% of his projected 281 fantasy points by rushing. While not insignificant, it isn't a major focus of his gameplan. Projected for 13.2 interceptions compared to 25.5 passing TDs, he isn't not likely to melt down often.
fantasypros.com
Deshaun Watson negotiating settlement with NFL
The NFL and Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson are "actively negotiating a settlement on his discipline" and could reach an agreement soon, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. (Cleveland.com) Fantasy Impact:. Although negotiations are gaining steam between the two parties, Cabot notes that the NFL has not reached out to...
fantasypros.com
Jose Altuve goes yard in loss to White Sox
It was Altuve's 20th dinger of the season. Altuve is not having the monster year that he did last year, but that's mostly because of bad luck. He's on pace to almost hit 30 home runs and is hitting .280, numbers that would match last season. But the 32-year-old infielder has only driven in 42 runs and scored 67, numbers far below what he did in 2021.
fantasypros.com
Mecole Hardman carted off after injuring leg in practice Wednesday
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was carted off at practice Wednesday after limping off the field with a left leg injury as reported by ProFootballFocus.com’s Ari Meirov. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Hardman limped off after a rep in 11-on-11 drills and was looked at by trainers in...
fantasypros.com
Rhamondre Stevenson 'improving his pass-game skills,' per head coach
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick emphasized that second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson has taken massive strides as a weapon in the passing game following his rookie season, according to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. "Rhamondre has done a real good job improving his pass-game skills," explained the veteran coach. (Phil Perry on Twitter)
fantasypros.com
Ty Montgomery draws praise of head coach
Patriots running back Ty Montgomery has put forth an impressive training camp and head coach Bill Belichick is taking notice. The veteran coach called Montgomery "great to work with" and a "wonderful kid," then went on to add, "I look forward to working with him throughout the year." (Zack Cox on Twitter)
fantasypros.com
Travis Fulgham picked up by Packers
According to ESPN's Field Yates, WR Travis Fulgham, who was released by the Denver Broncos Tuesday night, has been claimed off waivers by the Green Bay Packers. (Field Yates on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Packers receiving core is thinner this season than even QB Aaron Rodgers is used to, so...
fantasypros.com
Drew Lock tests positive for COVID-19, will miss game Thursday
Seahawks QB Drew Lock has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday's preseason matchup against the Chicago Bears. (Seahawks PR on Twitter) Lock has been gaining the favor of Seattle's coaches lately, earning himself some first-team reps after a good first preseason game. His momentum will now be hindered, however, as he is sidelined for the near future because of COVID-19. It's unclear exactly when he'll be back, but fantasy managers should continue to monitor the QB competition in Seattle to see who wins the starting spot.
