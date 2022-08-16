Two weeks ago, Kevin Harvick was on the outside of the playoffs looking in. Now? He's locked down a spot with a top-5 final playoff ranking well within striking distance. That's how fast things change in the NASCAR Next Gen era, with Harvick leading the way at Richmond Raceway on Sunday to post back-to-back Cup Series wins at age 46. It's the most successful stretch for a driver this age since a 50-year-old Mark Martin won five races and finished second in the 2009 championship chase.

RICHMOND, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO