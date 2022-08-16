ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NASCAR: One driver absent from Watkins Glen odds

The odds list for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race is missing one driver, but it’s not hard to see why as an official announcement looms. Watkins Glen International is set to host the fifth and final road course race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season this Sunday.
NASCAR Power Rankings: Chase Elliott rides into Watkins Glen at No. 1

Chase Elliott is the man of the year, and Kevin Harvick is the man of the moment. Continuing a remarkable resurgence, Harvick won Sunday’s Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway for his second straight victory. The win boosted Harvick five spots to second in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings, one place behind leader Elliott, who was fifth at Richmond.
NASCAR weekend schedule at Watkins Glen International

On a weekend in which the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture remains unsettled, there will be a second focus at Watkins Glen International. And “international” is the appropriate word. For the first time in Cup history, seven countries will be represented on the starting grid. The biggest name...
NASCAR: Kurt Busch to Sit Out The Rest of the Regular Season

Another week and another Kurt Busch update. The NASCAR veteran won’t be behind the wheel of the No. 45 for at least two more weeks. It was announced on Thursday night that Busch wouldn’t race at Watkins Glen or Daytona. While his waiver will continue through the playoffs if needed, it’s going to complicate things for the 23XI driver moving forward.
Watkins Glen Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Watkins Glen International. This weekend, NASCAR goes road course racing in Watkins Glen, New York. Watkins Glen International is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Watkins Glen International below. The metric for the...
NASCAR Crash Course: Richmond serves as a reminder that the 2022 championship race is still wide open

Two weeks ago, Kevin Harvick was on the outside of the playoffs looking in. Now? He's locked down a spot with a top-5 final playoff ranking well within striking distance. That's how fast things change in the NASCAR Next Gen era, with Harvick leading the way at Richmond Raceway on Sunday to post back-to-back Cup Series wins at age 46. It's the most successful stretch for a driver this age since a 50-year-old Mark Martin won five races and finished second in the 2009 championship chase.
NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Richmond Raceway)

Over the weekend, NASCAR went short track racing. The 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View NASCAR tv ratings for Richmond Raceway below. On Saturday, 521,000 tuned in on average to watch the NASCAR Truck Series. That brought a 0.30 ratings for FS1. On...
Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International is the next-to-last event on the regular season schedule. The 220-mile race will offer one of the last two opportunities for drivers to win and earn a spot on the playoff grid. Fifteen drivers have won races, leaving one position open.
