The Worst Team to Draft at ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)
When you play in as many fantasy football leagues as I do, there will be bad seasons…or should I say, bad teams. I don’t remember having too many basement-dwelling squads in my 20-plus seasons in fantasy football, but I’ll never forget my worst. Injuries were involved: I started my 2020 draft with Michael Thomas and Julio Jones. They weren’t the whole story either.
Andrew Erickson’s Fantasy Football Sleepers (2022)
A fantasy football sleeper can cover many players, from completely off-the-grid guys going overly late in drafts to players with significant upside flying under the radar. “Deep sleepers” are always fun to seek out, but often they’re such long shots that we can’t rely on too many of them. Therefore it is good to provide a broad spectrum when discussing sleeper targets.
Daniel Jones underwent 'non-football' neck procedure during offseason
After reporters noticed a scar on Daniel Jones' neck, Jones revealed that he underwent a non-football procedure during the offseason, but it was not related to the neck injury that caused him to miss time last season. (Art Stapleton on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Jones said that the surgery was 'absolutely...
Christopher Hinton waived by Giants
The Giants announced that they have waived DL Christopher Hinton. (New York Giants) Hinton joined the Giants as an undrafted rookie back in May and will now be in search of a new home. The former Michigan Wolverine played 32% of the Giants' defensive snaps in their preseason opener and recorded one tackle. Hinton could be a practice squad candidate for New York if he doesn't sign with another team before the start of the 2022 season.
Tyquan Thornton named the biggest surprise of camp
Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports named wide receiver Tyquan Thornton the biggest surprise of Patriots training camp because he did not expect the rookie to get involved and thrive as quickly as he did. "Not just a straight-line blur, he’s outstanding at changing speeds and setting up sudden breaks," wrote Curran. "He’s shown physicality and toughness despite being shaped like a Q-tip. He’s got excellent body control. He’s mature. I’m excited to watch him." (NBC Sports)
40 Players to Avoid From The Most Accurate NFL Experts (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s important to know who to target and who to pass on when it comes to your fantasy football draft. To get a better sense of players to avoid and others to reach for, use our Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and compare them to a player’s average draft position (ADP). Players that are going higher in ADP versus ECR are likely those that you want to reconsider at their current cost. On the flipside, players that experts are higher on versus ADP are those that could be worth reaching for, or at least targeting at their current ADP.
Patrick Mahomes II sharp in preseason game Saturday
Patrick Mahomes II played well during his limited time Saturday, going 12/19 on his pass attempts while getting 162 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Commanders. The Chiefs opted to play most of their starters for over a quarter on Saturday, and Mahomes did well with what he was given. He threw two touchdowns, both of which went to TE Jody Fortson. Everyone knows that the veteran quarterback will be a premier asset at the position in 2022, but good games like this help reassure any fantasy managers that have lingering doubts about him for this season.
Russell Gage (leg) without definite timetable for return
Buccaneers WR Russell Gage (leg) is still without a definite timetable for his return and will continue to be sidelined for the time being. Gage has been dealing with a leg injury that he sustained over a week ago in practice, and there still hasn't been much clarity on just how serious it is. It's possible that it's a minor injury that he will recover from soon, but it seems like the timeline might extend another few weeks at least. Depending on how soon he can return to the field, Gage could be a decent sleeper pick in the late rounds of fantasy drafts for the 2022 season.
Damien Williams Fantasy Football Outlook (2022)
Damien Williams is a name to keep tabs on simply because of the coaching connection with the new Falcons' RBs coach, Michael Pitre. Both spent the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears. In his two games with a lead role last season, Williams averaged 14.5 fantasy points per game. And per the Falcons official depth chart - it is depth chart szn - he is listed as the RB2, behind Patterson.
Nick Sirianni is biggest Eagles question mark
The biggest question mark to a special Eagles season isn’t quarterback Jalen Hurts or defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. It’s head coach Nick Sirianni
Jelani Woods stands out with increased opportunities Thursday
Colts tight end Jelani Woods showcased his impressive size and speed while catching three passes during 11-on-11 drills on Thursday, according to Joel A. Erickson of the IndyStar. Woods is poised for increased opportunities after up-and-coming rookie Drew Ogletree tore his ACL. (IndyStar) Fantasy Impact:. Woods is a physical, athletic...
Baker Mayfield does not play in second preseason game Friday
After playing in one drive of the team's first preseason game, Mayfield sat out the second as the Panthers opted to play all backups on the offensive side. Reports were made earlier this week that the team was going to name Mayfield the Week 1 starter, but that has yet to happen. Although the former Oklahoma Sooner is in line for the starting job, he likely still has to secure it in the coming weeks in training camp and in the final weeks of the preseason. Expect the 27-year-old to see more than one drive in at least one of the Panthers' last preseason matchups.
Kadarius Toney (leg) participates in individual drills Thursday
Tom Rock of Newsday reports that Giants second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney participated in individual drills without pads on Thursday and looked "pretty spry." (Tom Rock on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Giants are being cautious with Toney and don't expect him to practice in full this week. He totaled 420...
Antonio Gibson receives backup treatment in preseason loss
Gibson's stock has fallen all offseason and today confirmed what any fantasy managers who own stock in Gibson already had feared. Gibson, who had never played a special teams snap in his career, received the opening kickoff and then ceded the opening handoffs to Brian Robinson Jr. He finished with only two carries, and perhaps the only redeeming factor of his performance was the usage he received as a pass-catcher. He caught three passes and took snaps lined up at receiver as well. Even if he does lose the starting RB job to Robinson, he still has a good chance to be an impactful part of the Commander's offense. Be wary of drafting Gibson early in drafts, but if he falls down the board enough he could be worth a selection knowing there is PPR upside.
Boston Scott (concussion) returns to practice on Thursday
Eagles running back Boston Scott (concussion) was in pads and practicing on Thursday after missing all of last week, according to Ed Kracz of Eagles Today. (Ed Kracz on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Scott rounds out a strong Philadelphia backfield that also includes Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell. The 27-year-old saw...
Michael Gallup running routes for first time since ACL injury
Michael Gallup ran routes at practice on Thursday for the first time since suffering an ACL tear according to the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken. (Michael Gehlken on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Michael Gallup said “it felt great” being back on the field and running routes again. He had not...
Top 10 Breakout Candidates (2022 Fantasy Football)
Each season, new players become household names with their play on the gridiron. And with that, they become household names within the fantasy football community as well. Identifying potential diamonds in the rough, and ultimately hitting on those longshot picks, is one of the best feelings a fantasy manager can experience. Here are the top breakout candidates of 2022.
Max Castillo strikes out three in loss Thursday
Max Castillo pitched five inning, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three in Kansas City’s 7-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday. Castillo made Thursday’s start in place of the recently demoted Brad Keller and pitched well enough to win. However, he fell victim to the Royals’ stagnant offense who couldn’t muster their lone run until after the aforementioned Keller had imploded for five runs in 2/3 innings and put the game out of reach. Castillo’s 6’2”, 280-pound frame establishes a big presence on the mound and if he remains in the rotation, his next start would likely come Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
10 Sleepers for Your Fantasy Draft (2022 Fantasy Football)
Whether you’re looking for high-upside rookies with early-season starting roles or veterans on new teams looking to make a leap in 2022, this list of 10 sleepers poised to outperform their average draft position (ADP) will help you crush your fantasy draft. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure...
Chris Herndon signs with New Orleans
Now on his third team in three years, Herdon enters a loaded tight end room that includes post-hype sleeper Adam Trautman, former QB Taysom Hill and veteran Nick Vannett. Last season, he saw just seven targets as a backup TE in Minnesota. Herndon's path to playing time won't come easy, and it's more likely than not he finds himself on the wrong side of the roster bubble to start the season.
