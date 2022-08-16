ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Russell
Daily Mail

LIV Golf rebels - including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau - are dealt a huge blow as they are forced to wait until January 2024 for their lawsuit against the PGA Tour to be heard - FIVE MONTHS later than they hoped

Those who remain (mostly) calm on the fairways will have their forbearance tested in the courtroom as the LIV golfers' antitrust lawsuit was significantly delayed. A tentative date of July 23, 2023 has been set for summary judgement by US District Judge Bath Labson Freeman, in which the PGA Tour will almost certainly look to have the case thrown out.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Future golf phenom becomes latest name to join Golf Saudi

Chiara Noja, Europe's youngest golfer to win a professional tour event, has been unveiled as the latest international ambassador to join Golf Saudi. Noja, 16, secured her maiden pro title at the Ammundi Czech Ladies Challenge in June when finishing nine strokes clear of her rivals, and she marched to the top of the LETAS Order of Merit.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw Championship#Fedex Cup#Pga#Wilmington Country Club#Scottish#British
theScore

Kurt Busch to miss final 2 races of NASCAR's regular season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch will miss the final two races of NASCAR's Cup regular season, the driver of the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing announced Thursday on social media. “As much as I want to be back in the car, the time is still not right,”...
MOTORSPORTS
Golf.com

Fully Equipped mailbag: Understanding lie angle and how it works

Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. I’m new to the game and still don’t get what lie angle is and why it matters. Care to explain? – Wayne N., Alabama...
GOLF
Golf.com

4 basic golf strategy rules to remember, according to a +3 handicap

Golf is a game of misses. We’ve all heard that cliche, because it’s true. So why is it then that so many amateur golfers plan for the perfect shot?. You can listen to the full podcast below, or keep scrolling. Or, ideally, both!. You can subscribe to the...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

3 budget-friendly ways to instantly boost your golf clubs’ performance

When it comes to gaining performance with your golf clubs, a professional fitting for new clubs is usually the best option, but it’s certainly not always the most budget-friendly. So if you want to save a few clams and maximize performance with your current clubs, here are three simple and affordable ways to make sure you’re getting the most from your gear.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Judge sets 2024 trial date for LIV Golf's antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

The antitrust lawsuit filed by LIV Golf players against the PGA Tour has a trial date. And it won’t be for some time. On Thursday U.S. District Judge Beth L. Freeman set a tentative date for summary judgment for July 23, 2023, where the tour will likely seek to dismiss the case, with a trial date expected to begin on January 8, 2024.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy