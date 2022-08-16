Read full article on original website
Women's soccer hosts Temple Sunday afternoon
VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton women's soccer opens its home slate by hosting Temple at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bearcats Sports Complex. The game will be shown on ESPN+. The Bearcats (0-1) kicked off their 2022 season with a 4-1 loss at Buffalo Thursday night. Sophomore forward Peyton Gilmore gave BU a 1-0 halftime lead with a goal in the 39th minute. But the Bulls countered with four goals in the second half. Senior keeper Nicole Scott made six saves in 45 shutout minutes of first-half action. Seniors Maya Anand and Olivia McKnight contributed on Gilmore's goal with strong work near midfield. The Bearcats generated 17 shots and had several strong chances, particularly early in the game.
Stan to serve as AE SAAC Representative
Junior volleyball outside hitter Stefana Stan has already accomplished a great deal during her two years at Binghamton. After being named to the America East All-Rookie Team her freshman season, she earned second-team all-conference honors as a sophomore. In the classroom, Stan was named to the America East Commissioner's Honor Roll last fall.
Women's soccer drops opener at Buffalo 4-1
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Binghamton women's soccer struck first but host Buffalo rallied with four second-half goals to pin a 4-1 loss on the Bearcats in the team's season opener Thursday night at UB Stadium. The Bearcats had several chances early in the game and got on the board in the...
Binghamton (0-1-0, 0-0-0)-VS-Buffalo (1-0-0, 0-0-0)
GOAL by BUF Guerber, Jasmine Assist by Simmons, Ellie and Callaghan, Hannah. GOAL by BUF Zumpano, Arianna Assist by Woods, Sarah. There were no penalties in this game. Clock BIN Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score BUF Score Play. 00:00 Kelly, Emily at goalie for Buffalo. 00:00 Scott,...
