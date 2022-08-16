VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton women's soccer opens its home slate by hosting Temple at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bearcats Sports Complex. The game will be shown on ESPN+. The Bearcats (0-1) kicked off their 2022 season with a 4-1 loss at Buffalo Thursday night. Sophomore forward Peyton Gilmore gave BU a 1-0 halftime lead with a goal in the 39th minute. But the Bulls countered with four goals in the second half. Senior keeper Nicole Scott made six saves in 45 shutout minutes of first-half action. Seniors Maya Anand and Olivia McKnight contributed on Gilmore's goal with strong work near midfield. The Bearcats generated 17 shots and had several strong chances, particularly early in the game.

VESTAL, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO