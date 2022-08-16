MASS. - For years now, Gov. Charlie Baker said he would sign a sport betting bill if it reached his desk and on Wednesday he stayed true to his word. Gov. Baker signed the new sports betting bill into law, allowing betting on both professional and college sports. The bill - H 5164 - An Act regulating sports wagering - was passed on July 31 by the House and state Senate.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO