Read full article on original website
Related
MassDOT Participating in 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' Campaign
MASS. - From now through Sept. 5, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is joining the 2022 nationwide "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" impaired driving enforcement campaign. The campaign is run by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to help raise awareness for public safety and...
Deadline to Submit Vote by Mail Applications is August 29
MASS. - The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot for the Massachusetts state primary is Monday, Aug. 29. Voters can submit their application online, or print an application and drop it off at the City Clerk's office at Worcester's City Hall at 455 Main St before 5 PM on Aug. 29. Applications can also be obtained by calling the Worcester Elections Commission at 508-799-1134.
Massachusetts Named 2022's 'Best State to Live In'
The personal-finance and data experts at WalletHub released their report on 2022’s Best States to Live in, ranking Massachusetts #1 overall. WalletHub compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, ranging from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals. See Map Below:...
Governor Charlie Baker Signs Sports Betting Bill into Law
MASS. - For years now, Gov. Charlie Baker said he would sign a sport betting bill if it reached his desk and on Wednesday he stayed true to his word. Gov. Baker signed the new sports betting bill into law, allowing betting on both professional and college sports. The bill - H 5164 - An Act regulating sports wagering - was passed on July 31 by the House and state Senate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New 'End Hate Now' Hotline for Mass. Residents to Report Hate Crimes
MASS. - On Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins announced the new "End Hate Now" hotline for Massachusetts residents to report hate crimes. The “End Hate Now” hotline is 1-83-END-H8-NOW (1-833-634-8669). The hotline is dedicated for Massachusetts residents and visitors to report hate-based incidents or potential criminal activity.
Girl Scouts to Introduce New 'Raspberry Rally' Cookie in 2023
MASS. - Fans of Girl Scout cookies can look forward to trying a new flavor next year. Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts (GSCWM) and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced the new Raspberry Rally cookie will be available for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. The new...
QCC Recognized as Massachusetts' Best Community College
WORCESTER - Quinsigamond Community College was ranked the best community college in Massachusetts in 2022 by Intelligent.com, an online source for program rankings and higher education planning. The research ranks college programs based on flexibility, faculty, course strength, cost, and reputation. QCC was also ranked the eighth best online university...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester, MA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.https://thisweekinworcester.com/
Comments / 0