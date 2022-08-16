ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
thisweekinworcester.com

Deadline to Submit Vote by Mail Applications is August 29

MASS. - The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot for the Massachusetts state primary is Monday, Aug. 29. Voters can submit their application online, or print an application and drop it off at the City Clerk's office at Worcester's City Hall at 455 Main St before 5 PM on Aug. 29. Applications can also be obtained by calling the Worcester Elections Commission at 508-799-1134.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Governor Charlie Baker Signs Sports Betting Bill into Law

MASS. - For years now, Gov. Charlie Baker said he would sign a sport betting bill if it reached his desk and on Wednesday he stayed true to his word. Gov. Baker signed the new sports betting bill into law, allowing betting on both professional and college sports. The bill - H 5164 - An Act regulating sports wagering - was passed on July 31 by the House and state Senate.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
thisweekinworcester.com

thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester, MA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

 https://thisweekinworcester.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy