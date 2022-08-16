ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge

Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
AFP

J Lo and Ben Affleck hold lavish estate wedding

Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot Saturday -- for the second time in just over a month -- in a lavish ceremony at the "Good Will Hunting" star's estate, US media reported. Lopez posted a video of herself appearing emotional and admiring a green ring in her newsletter, "On The JLo." US media reported that the ring was an emerald-cut pale green diamond.
TheDailyBeast

Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg Ties the Knot With Bizman Tom Bernthal

Facebook honcho Sheryl Sandberg married businessman and former TV producer Tom Bernthal in Wyoming on Saturday. The groom wore jeans and cowboy boots and the bride wore a long, lacy gown, according to People magazine and a photo on Instagram. It’s the second marriage for both; Bernthal, 50, is divorced, and Sandberg, 52, is widowed. “After both experiencing loss, @sherylsandberg and I weren’t sure we would ever find love again. Over the last three years, we’ve merged our lives and blended our families. Our wedding today was a dream come true,” Bernthal wrote in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheryl Sandberg (@sherylsandberg) Read it at People
