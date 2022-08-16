Facebook honcho Sheryl Sandberg married businessman and former TV producer Tom Bernthal in Wyoming on Saturday. The groom wore jeans and cowboy boots and the bride wore a long, lacy gown, according to People magazine and a photo on Instagram. It’s the second marriage for both; Bernthal, 50, is divorced, and Sandberg, 52, is widowed. “After both experiencing loss, @sherylsandberg and I weren’t sure we would ever find love again. Over the last three years, we’ve merged our lives and blended our families. Our wedding today was a dream come true,” Bernthal wrote in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheryl Sandberg (@sherylsandberg) Read it at People

WYOMING STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO