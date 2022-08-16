Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge
Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
Harrowing footage shows man recording in building opposite World Trade Centre on 9/11
Harrowing footage captured on 11 September 2001 shows smoke billowing from the World Trade Centre as a man living opposite the towers explains he’s being evacuated from his home. In a recently resurfaced clip shared on TikTok, a man can be seen talking to the camera moments before leaving...
MTV
How The 'Jersey Shore' Gang's Reunion In San Diego Became A 'Dumpster Fire'
Not even an entirely new U.S. coast can keep the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation drama at bay. Tonight's episode saw the gang's San Diego reunion going way off the rails not even 12 hours into their trip -- and during "the dopest pool party" ever (courtesy of Pauly D), no less.
J Lo and Ben Affleck hold lavish estate wedding
Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot Saturday -- for the second time in just over a month -- in a lavish ceremony at the "Good Will Hunting" star's estate, US media reported. Lopez posted a video of herself appearing emotional and admiring a green ring in her newsletter, "On The JLo." US media reported that the ring was an emerald-cut pale green diamond.
Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg Ties the Knot With Bizman Tom Bernthal
Facebook honcho Sheryl Sandberg married businessman and former TV producer Tom Bernthal in Wyoming on Saturday. The groom wore jeans and cowboy boots and the bride wore a long, lacy gown, according to People magazine and a photo on Instagram. It’s the second marriage for both; Bernthal, 50, is divorced, and Sandberg, 52, is widowed. “After both experiencing loss, @sherylsandberg and I weren’t sure we would ever find love again. Over the last three years, we’ve merged our lives and blended our families. Our wedding today was a dream come true,” Bernthal wrote in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheryl Sandberg (@sherylsandberg) Read it at People
Unnecessary Deaths, Ridiculous Twists, And A Medically Dangerous Amount Of Cringe: 19 Questionable Decisions Otherwise Great TV Shows Made
Colin saying *that* about Penelope on Bridgerton while she's already having the worst sort of night it's possible to have in the Regency (without getting involved in a duel) is just...so...crushing.
