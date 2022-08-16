LAS VEGAS, NV (August 17, 2022)—The Las Vegas Aces won game one of their best-two-out-of-three First Round Playoff series Wednesday evening with a 79-63 victory over visiting Phoenix. Kelsey Plum led all scorers with 22 points—the 5th time in the last 6 playoff games that she has scored 20 or more points.

