Millions of Americans will soon be able to buy hearing aids without a prescription

Read full article on original website
Related
IFLScience
New Antibody Neutralizes All Known COVID-19 Variants
As experts continue to warn that ignoring COVID-19 and the 15,000 deaths a day it is causing is a grave mistake, it has become clear a lasting solution to the virus will require something that neutralizes all coronavirus variants, else we risk constantly trailing behind. Now, Harvard researchers believe they have found just that – a single antibody that neutralizes all known SARS-CoV-2 variants in their laboratory tests.
Carl Paladino, a Donald Trump-boosting New York congressional candidate, is violating federal law by not disclosing his personal finances
Paladino, a Republican running to represent New York's 23rd District, has offered various explanations about his mandatory disclosure. The public still can't see it.
Over half of people infected with the omicron variant didn't know it, a study finds
The majority of people likely infected with the omicron variant that causes COVID-19 were not aware they contracted the virus, which likely played a role in the rapid spread of omicron, according to a study published this week. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai, a nonprofit health organization based in Los Angeles, examined...
Judge clears way for implementation of Georgia’s narrow expansion of Medicaid
A federal judge has rejected the Biden administration’s rationale for blocking Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan for partial Medicaid expansion, allowing the program to be implemented. Judge Lisa G. Wood ruled Friday that the federal government’s decision to take back approval for key eligibility requirements was unlawful, calling the...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0