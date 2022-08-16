ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta Starbucks union organizer fired for 'March on Boss' prior to strike

By Abraham Kenmore, Augusta Chronicle
 4 days ago

On Tuesday, Jaysin Saxton, a lead organizer with the first unionized Starbucks in Augusta, was fired for actions that Starbucks managers say he took during a union protest.

"I got a call from my district manager and the first thing out of her mouth was, we're separating you," Saxton said.

Saxton shared the notice of separation, which documented him for "multiple disruptive behaviors" during a union protest on July 18 at the Starbucks location on Robert C. Daniel Parkway.

In April, workers at the store became the first in Georgia to vote for unionization with Starbucks Workers United. Since then, they felt that management was not meeting their obligations and organized  "March on the Boss" to share a list of demands with managers.

After the protest was shut down by managers part way through the list of demands, the workers began a two-day strike.

According to the separation notice, Saxton was cited for blocking an exit, blocking the customer drink area, and using his keys to open the store when he was not scheduled.

Saxton said he did talk to the customers, explaining the protest, which management considered disruptive, but that he moved out of the exit after the manager mentioned it. He also said that he was standing in front of the drink reception area, but that the managers were standing there as well and that he had handed a customer a drink. He unlocked the door to let some colleagues get their things after management closed the store down after the protest.

The separation, Saxton said, came without warning.

"There was no write-up, there was nothing that precipitated this," he said.

Saxton called his union representative and they have already filed an unfair labor practice claim with the National Labor Relations Board . They claim the protest was protected union activities, and that the union was given no notice or opportunity to negotiate over his discipline as required.

"Under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), it is illegal for a company to fire workers for their support of the union," Starbucks Workers United wrote in a news release sent Tuesday afternoon. "Presenting issues and demands to management is protected by federal labor law. Jaysin was clearly fired in retaliation for being a union leader at his store."

Saxton said he is the fifth person to be fired since the union vote.

"The union wasn't involved in any of those," he said.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta Starbucks union organizer fired for 'March on Boss' prior to strike

