PLYMOUTH — Paul Polivnick was honored Aug. 9 for his dedicated leadership of the festival symphony orchestra. Devoted audience members gathered at the Common Man in Plymouth to give Paul and his wife, Marsha, a fond farewell after 25 years of loyal service. Under Paul’s musical direction, the festival orchestra size increased over the years, their recording “Summer Lightning” was received with acclaim, and musicians returned year after year for the opportunity to rehearse and perform under his inspired leadership. Paul will always retain the title of Conductor Laureate of the NH Music Festival.

PLYMOUTH, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO