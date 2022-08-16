Read full article on original website
Texas & New Mexico Have Made the List for Most 30 Sinful States
There is a list going around that would have any Texan or New Mexican curious where they stand. The list that is going around describes what 30 states are most sinful for according to ALot. Now clearly this would peak anyone in Texas or New Mexico's curiosity because it sure...
DPS Warns Of Increased Patrol Over The Next Few Weeks
I know there are some people out there who are amazing law-abiding citizens who never speed. Most of us have the ever-living fear of seeing those red and blues in our rearview mirrors. Everyone is in such a hurry these days, if we can get somewhere three minutes faster we will hammer down on the pedal.
How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?
School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
Is It Ever Legal For You To Turn Left At A Red Light In Texas?
One of my favorite lines from the movie Annie Hall is when the main character quips, "I don't want to move to any city where the only cultural advantage is being able to make a right turn on a red light." Recently, I began to wonder if there's ever a...
Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!
Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
The 5 Poorest Cities in Texas May Not Be Where You Think
Despite everyone complaining about high prices and continued supply chain issues, there is some good news. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. has decreased for the fifth year in a row. United States Poverty Statistics. In 2019,...
Slam Dunk! This Permian Basin House For Sale Has An Indoor Basketball Court?
You know a house is next level whenever it has features that make you say..."It has a What?" And, this is that house. This gorgeous house is here in the Permian Basin in Gardendale, Texas. Bam, right between Midland And Odessa! Let's take a tour of this charming house and YES, let's check out the Indoor Basketball Court that it features!
Jackpot! The 4 Closest Casinos To Midland Odessa!
Time to hit up the SLOTS! And, if you are up for a full fledge Casino, here are four closest to the Permian Basin area. A road trip to a Casino may be what you're looking for!. #1 • ZIA PARK CASINO & RACETRACK (HOBBS, New Mexico) 1 Hour...
Four Texas Schools Have Moved To Only Going 4 Days A Week
Only going to school four days a week would have been a dream come true when I was a kid. When I was a kid the idea of year-round school was being thrown around but never only going four days a week. We all know the pandemic has changed so...
Texas Smashes All Records Again For Total Job Gains
Texas once again has hit big in the jobs numbers department as Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement celebrating the release of July employment numbers by the Texas Workforce Commission showing a continuing jobs surge here in the Lone Star State. According to the release, Texas employers added 72,800...
Top 5 Safest Neighborhoods in Midland and Odessa
Keeping your family safe is a priority for all of us, so here are the top 5 safest neighborhoods in Midland and Odessa. West Wadley Ave. & North Midkiff Rd. - This is the neighborhood square bordered by Midkiff on the east, Wadley on the south, Midland Dr. on the west, and Loop 250 on the north.
Talented Texas Artist Makes Detailed Images Out of Rice
There are so many different forms of art out there that it’s hard to keep track of each one. You have the classics like painting, drawing, and sculpting, but you also have more resent and unique ones that use interesting media. Many of these newer artforms get extremely creative...
Texas Ranks First In Nation With Unfinished Construction
Doesn't matter where you travel to--because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Construction Projects everywhere were halted for safety reasons all over the United States. Now that things are back in full swing and back to "business as usual", workers will are kicking into high gear on Loop 250, 191, and all over city streets in the Permian. And there will be no busier state than Texas, as we have 4 cities that rank in the top 15 for open projects: San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and Houston.
Why Are These Cities So Miserable? Check Out The Top 5 Worst In Texas
Misery loves company right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their Eeyore the donkey's boohoo attitude. Poor me, I have nothing, I have no one, nothing good ever happens to me. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
Ask Midland Odessa – Co-Worker Tags Along At Lunch All The Time!
Buzz Question - Help. Need suggestions? We have a co-worker that always TAGS ALONG FOR LUNCH! Literally invites herself. Every now and then is cool and it's no biggie, but she does it all the time. Don't mind every now and then , but all the time? Need suggestions on how to handle this, because we don't want to be rude! Thanks in advance!
The Meaning Behind Cowboy Boots on Fence Posts in Texas
So, last week while on vacation I found myself on some rural backroads in Texas enjoying the countryside and the scenery when I noticed some cowboy boots turned upside down on a fence line. I have always this is nothing strange if you live in Texas, at some point you...
MIDLAND ODESSA 30 FOR 30 FITNESS CHALLENGE
It all starts September 1st. So you have a little over a week (as today is August 17) to continue to be a schlub--then we go to work. I'm talking about the 30 For 30 Fitness Challenge being brought to us by the Odessa College Sports Center and Wrangler Sports. How does it work? You exercise in some form (walking, running, squats, push-ups, lifting--whatever works best for you) for 30 minutes a day for all 30 days of September. That simple. Not only does it do wonders for your body by building muscles and endurance and potentially helping you lose weight and get fit--but you can also win some really nice prizes in the process.
Who Remembers Big Sur Waterbeds At This Odessa Location Back In The Day?
Who remembers WATERBEDS from back in the day? If you remember the 1970s and 1980's then you for sure know about the motion of the waterbeds! And for those of you that have no clue what I'm talking about, yes a WATERBED was a mattress made to fill up with water so you could lay on it. Think of laying on a pool float mat or lounger. LOL.
Is Texas Considering A 4 Day Work Week?
Voices are getting louder and louder for a 4 day work week nationwide. There are countries where this topic is in discussion and at least one where the switch has already been made and it's working. Companies are participating in studies on worker productivity, including information on the reduction of employees calling in sick with the shorter week and the facts that show lower overhead costs.
Panhandling On The Loop In Midland
With the abundance of businesses that are hiring right now in the Midland and Odessa areas--it IS surprising to me to see it here as often as I come across it in my travels. You literally can't go anywhere here without seeing a HELP WANTED sign in the window--and the oil field hasn't even come back yet 100% which would, from what I've been told, cause such a shortage of workers because everyone goes to work there once drilling starts again.
