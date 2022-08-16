Read full article on original website
The Real Reason You're Not Seeing Sriracha Anymore On Shelves
Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? Everything you need to know about this summer's Sriracha shortage. Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? / Image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You may have heard by now, there is a Sriracha shortage on shelves.
Red Lentil Penne with Mushroom Cream Sauce
Earthy, crunchy, smoky and smooth: this dish gives you all the textures to complement the beautiful red penne. For the mushroom sauce, combine the chicken stock, mushroom cream, mushroom base and alfredo sauce together and stir well. Set aside in the fridge for later use. Bring a large pot of...
Demand soars for Chicago’s Italian beef sandwich, thanks to ‘The Bear’
This summer has been a very busy one for Joe Buonavolanto III and his family. They’ve been operating the Chicago-based Buona Italian Beef for three generations and sales have not only boomed at the chain’s 26 locations, “there’s been a huge surge in Shop and Ship,” he said.
Chickpea Rotini with Chicken and Mushroom Ragout
1/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, diced. This protein-packed version of an Italian classic has savory hints of flavor from pan roasted mushrooms and truffle oil. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Meanwhile in a large skillet sauté the shallot in olive oil for 2 minutes.
Chicken Carbonara with Peas, Applewood Smoked Bacon tossed with Chickpea Rotini in Lyonnaise sauce
1.5 lbs applewood smoked bacon, cut in strips (lardons) This recipe was created by Kevin Paul from UMASS. Cook the pasta in salted water for 7-8 minutes. Reserve pasta water and keep cooked pasta warm. Cook chicken breast to 165F and set aside. Render Bacon on medium heat. When bacon...
Buffalo Wild Wings introduces its first pizza
Buffalo Wild Wings is expanding its bar food menu, moving away from its bone-in chicken wings that have long been a signature. On Wednesday, the chain introduced its first pizza, topped with boneless wings—which are simply strips of white meat chicken. The pizza comes in two versions: Buffalo Boneless Bar Pizza and Honey BBQ Boneless Bar Pizza. Each has a base of thin crust dough with toppings that capitalize on BWW’s popular wing sauces.
How cold coffee is heating up the menu at Caribou
Caribou Coffee is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and menu innovation has shifted from hot drinks to cold in the years since. Gretchen Hashemi-Rad, beverage category manager for the 400-plus chain, says sales of cold coffee and other icy beverages outpace hot coffees and teas—especially among younger consumers and even in the winter.
