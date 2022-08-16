ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Red Lentil Penne with Mushroom Cream Sauce

Earthy, crunchy, smoky and smooth: this dish gives you all the textures to complement the beautiful red penne. For the mushroom sauce, combine the chicken stock, mushroom cream, mushroom base and alfredo sauce together and stir well. Set aside in the fridge for later use. Bring a large pot of...
RECIPES
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Chickpea Rotini with Chicken and Mushroom Ragout

1/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, diced. This protein-packed version of an Italian classic has savory hints of flavor from pan roasted mushrooms and truffle oil. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Meanwhile in a large skillet sauté the shallot in olive oil for 2 minutes.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Buffalo Wild Wings introduces its first pizza

Buffalo Wild Wings is expanding its bar food menu, moving away from its bone-in chicken wings that have long been a signature. On Wednesday, the chain introduced its first pizza, topped with boneless wings—which are simply strips of white meat chicken. The pizza comes in two versions: Buffalo Boneless Bar Pizza and Honey BBQ Boneless Bar Pizza. Each has a base of thin crust dough with toppings that capitalize on BWW’s popular wing sauces.
RESTAURANTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

How cold coffee is heating up the menu at Caribou

Caribou Coffee is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and menu innovation has shifted from hot drinks to cold in the years since. Gretchen Hashemi-Rad, beverage category manager for the 400-plus chain, says sales of cold coffee and other icy beverages outpace hot coffees and teas—especially among younger consumers and even in the winter.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy