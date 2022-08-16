Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blues Brothers Con from 8/19 to 8/20Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Frankfort Township Career Fair on 8/17Adrian HolmanFrankfort, IL
2022 Joliet Blues Festival on 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
wcsjnews.com
Seneca Considers a Minor Subdivision
A public hearing was held before Seneca's Planning Commission to discuss dividing two acres of property at 500 Shipyard Drive into a minor subdivision of four lots on August 10th. After the hearing, the commission sent their recommendation to the village council, asking them to approve the subdivision. Public Health...
hoiabc.com
Bradley move-in brings temporary parking changes, road closures
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Certain roads in and around Bradley’s campus will have parking restrictions or be closed as move-in weekend for the university begins. The university says all faculty, staff and students must move their vehicles from the above-mentioned lots and areas and recommends parking in the parking deck on Main Street or utilize other available areas such as Heuser and Swords.
wjol.com
Project to Bring Lake Michigan to Will County has a Name
Leaders of the six municipalities involved with the Grand Prairie Water Commission. (left to right Crest Hill Mayor Raymond Soliman, Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, Shorewood Mayor Clarence “CC” DeBold, Minooka President Rick Offerman, Channahon Mayor Missey Moorman Schumacher, and Romeoville Mayor John Noak) The Will County communities...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, August 20th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 36-year-old Kyle Cooney for Aggravated DUI. He was transported...
wjol.com
IDOT Says NorthPoint Does NOT Have Permission For Gravel Road To Route 53
Without IDOT approval NorthPoint has constructed a cutout onto Route 53 from the construction site for the purpose of moving trucks in and out of the site. It was in June of this year that NorthPoint began construction of the 3-million square foot logistics facility west of Route 53 north of Noel Road. This was the land annexed by Joliet.
kanecountyconnects.com
Police Participate in 'Cop on a Rooftop' for Special Olympics Illinois
Police departments throughout Kane County will be taking part in the "Cop on a Rooftop" event, scheduled for August 19. This is a statewide effort by law enforcement to raise money for Illinois Special Olympics. Some of the police departments in Kane County that will participate at the following Dunkin...
Chicago resident struck, killed on bicycle in suburban hit-and-run
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A Chicago resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night while bicycling in Elk Grove Village. Police responded to the area of Louis Avenue and Busse Road on the report of a crash at around 9:20 p.m. A Chicago resident, whose age...
WSPY NEWS
One person shot as a result of drug activity in Aurora
Aurora police have arrested two people said to be involved in drug activity that resulted in someone being shot on Sunday night in the 300 block West Galena Boulevard. A news release says the victim was shot in the arm and is in stable condition. Police arrested 42-year-old Juan J....
Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois
ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. […]
Darren Bailey Calls Chicago A ‘Hellhole’ Again — And Chicagoans Respond: ‘This Should Work Out Well For Him’
CHICAGO — Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago — the state’s largest city — a “hellhole” twice Thursday speaking at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. The line didn’t land well with Chicagoans. “Chicagoans are notorious for NOT obsessively...
3 men charged after public indecency sweep of forest preserves
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men, including one from Rockford, have been arrested in a public indecency sweep at local forest preserves. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Richard Wince, 67, of Kirkland, and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford, were arrested during the week of August 8th after […]
wcsjnews.com
Minooka Man Sentenced in Grundy Co. Aggravated DUI Case
A 44-year-old Minooka man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on August 15th. Ronald Rodriguez Jr. pled guilty to Aggravated DUI/Causing Great Bodily Harm, a class four felony and was sentenced to two years in prison. He must be on one parole once released from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
More Orland cops honored while Capone’s appeals suspension
If it seems like every couple of months, the Village of Orland Park is honoring its cops, well, that’s because it is. Mayor Keith Pekau phased out the once-a-year presentation in favor of honoring the police quarterly. His reasoning is that an annual presentation could be lengthy for family members and children to sit through, so chopping it up into four presentations per year makes the most sense.
Cooking oil leak shuts down I-80 ramp in Joliet
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A ramp on Interstate 80 in Joliet was shut down late Wednesday afternoon due to a leaking of cooking oil.Illinois State Police troopers responded to the I-80 westbound ramp at Larkin Avenue around 4 p.m. for the hazard, police said.Preliminary reports indicated a truck was leaking cooking oil. The ramp from I-80 westbound to Larkin was closed for an extended period of time.CBs 2's chopper was above the scene were responders appeared to be covering the area with sand during the cleanup.Police provided no further details.
muddyrivernews.com
Ask MRN: Why was Amtrak’s Illinois Zephyr train cancelled the past two nights?
You may want to ask Amtrak why for the past two evenings (Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18), the 383 train from Chicago to Quincy (the Illinois Zephyr) was cancelled with no notification to passengers. On Thursday at 6:20 p.m., the station master told passengers to go track one...
WSPY NEWS
St. Charles man dead after serious crash in Kane County
A St. Charles man is dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in unincorporated St. Charles Township in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says that nineteen-year-old Kevin White passed away while at a hospital late Tuesday night. The sheriff's office says the crash happened at...
Check Out The Fastest Speeding Tickets In Illinois History
I was tempted to start this by saying "hey, we've all had a speeding ticket at one time or another, right?" But, after asking around a little bit, it turns out that not everyone has. I've gotten a grand total of...1 speeding ticket in all my years of driving, but...
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Wanted on Escape Charge in Grundy Co.
A man is wanted in Grundy County for Escape. Oscar Fernandez, 37, of Morris was indicted on the charge of Escape, a class three felony on Wednesday, August 17th. Fernandez was arrested for driving while license revoked by the Morris Police Department in July of 2020. In June of this year, Fernandez pled guilty to Driving While License Revoked, a class four felony. Court records show he has between four and nine prior convictions.
POLITICO
Bailey’s back with ‘hellhole’
SPRINGFIELD — Darren Bailey, the GOP nominee for governor, returned to calling Chicago a “hellhole” of a town Thursday during Republicans’ rally at the Illinois State Fair. "Chicago, that once-great city, didn't become a hellhole just because of Lori Lightfoot and Kim Foxx. Starting with JB...
villageoflombard.org
Lombard Police Warns Residents About Ruse Burglaries
The Lombard Police Department is warning residents about a rise in ruse burglaries around our area and sharing safety tips against these types of crimes. A ruse burglary is committed when two or more individuals work as a team to distract a homeowner (often posing as a utility worker or solicitor) while the other(s) enter the home and steal items of value.
