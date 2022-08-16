Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
hoiabc.com
Bradley move-in brings temporary parking changes, road closures
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Certain roads in and around Bradley’s campus will have parking restrictions or be closed as move-in weekend for the university begins. The university says all faculty, staff and students must move their vehicles from the above-mentioned lots and areas and recommends parking in the parking deck on Main Street or utilize other available areas such as Heuser and Swords.
wcsjnews.com
Seneca Considers a Minor Subdivision
A public hearing was held before Seneca's Planning Commission to discuss dividing two acres of property at 500 Shipyard Drive into a minor subdivision of four lots on August 10th. After the hearing, the commission sent their recommendation to the village council, asking them to approve the subdivision. Public Health...
wjol.com
Project to Bring Lake Michigan to Will County has a Name
Leaders of the six municipalities involved with the Grand Prairie Water Commission. (left to right Crest Hill Mayor Raymond Soliman, Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, Shorewood Mayor Clarence “CC” DeBold, Minooka President Rick Offerman, Channahon Mayor Missey Moorman Schumacher, and Romeoville Mayor John Noak) The Will County communities...
Cooking oil leak shuts down I-80 ramp in Joliet
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A ramp on Interstate 80 in Joliet was shut down late Wednesday afternoon due to a leaking of cooking oil.Illinois State Police troopers responded to the I-80 westbound ramp at Larkin Avenue around 4 p.m. for the hazard, police said.Preliminary reports indicated a truck was leaking cooking oil. The ramp from I-80 westbound to Larkin was closed for an extended period of time.CBs 2's chopper was above the scene were responders appeared to be covering the area with sand during the cleanup.Police provided no further details.
WSPY NEWS
'Where to' when the train stops in Plano?
She never knows who is going to walk through the door. But travel is on their minds, either a vacation or a college trip, or a tourist visit to Chicago. They may be in a panicked hurry. Kay Mulliner is the depot attendant for the historic 1913 Plano train station,...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Motorcycle-truck accident shuts down 79th street in Bridgeview
Motorcycle-truck accident shuts down 79th street in Bridgeview. Bridgeview Police shut down a stretch of 79th Street between Roberts Road and 78th Avenue on Wednesday night August 17 , 2022 after a pickup truck and motorcycle collided. The accident occurred at around 8:45 PM in the intersection , Bridgeview police...
Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions. Fire crews were called to Kimberly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire. They were told when they arrived that the fire, which started in the hallway, had been put out. Crews handled ventilation of the […]
3 men charged after public indecency sweep of forest preserves
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men, including one from Rockford, have been arrested in a public indecency sweep at local forest preserves. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Richard Wince, 67, of Kirkland, and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford, were arrested during the week of August 8th after […]
walls102.com
Streator home damaged in fire
STREATOR – A home suffered damage from a fire on Thursday in Streator. The Streator Fire Department says they were called to the 1700 block of North Baker Street around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a house on fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story wood frame home ablaze, and say they had the scene under control in less than 10 minutes. According to the Streator Fire Department, the resident was able to escape the fire prior to firefighters’ arrival and called 911 from a neighbor’s house. No injuries were reported. A total of 11 firefighters battled the blaze. Officials say the home suffered severe fire, smoke, and light water damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Streator Fire Department.
WSPY NEWS
Minooka man sentenced in Grundy County aggravated DUI case
A 44-year-old Minooka man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case Monday. Ronald Rodriguez Jr. pled guilty to Aggravated DUI/Causing Great Bodily Harm, a class four felony and was sentenced to two years in prison. He must be on parole once released from the Illinois Department of Corrections. The...
One Illinois Town Is Packed With 4 Cool Historic Landmarks
This far western suburb of Chicago in the Fox Valley has enough historic landmarks to plan an entire day around. If you head east down I-90 from Rockford for about an hour and then head south on Randall Road. You'll eventually come across the town of Batavia, Illinois. I personally...
Chicago magazine
The 15 Sub-Cities of Chicago
Over the past year or so, I have visited all 77 of Chicago’s community areas by bus, train, bicycle, or gym shoe. Much has been written, much has been broadcast, about how Chicagoans talk, or how Chicagoans like their pizza, or what Chicagoans like to drink, or how Chicago’s woke prosecutors have made the city as dystopically anarchic as Somalia, circa 1992, or what constitutes a real Italian beef sandwich. Yet Chicago is too vast and contains too many multitudes for such generalizations. It’s been said that Chicago is a city of neighborhoods. Having traveled from Rogers Park to Mount Greenwood, from Edison Park to Hegewisch, and all the way down Ogden Avenue, until it turns into Cicero, I prefer to think of it as a city of sub-cities, each with distinct foodways, ethnic makeups, political outlooks, and bars you probably shouldn’t go into if you don’t look like you’re from around there. I’ve identified 15, and will proceed to make generalizations about them, rather than Chicago as a whole. (There is one hard and fast rule I can offer about life in Chicago: Don’t ride a bicycle on 130th Street. There’s no bike lane, and you may get sideswiped by a truck under the viaduct near the Ford plant.)
959theriver.com
One dead, two injured after three-vehicle crash near Aurora
From the Daily Herald, An Aurora man died following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that also injured two other drivers from Aurora. The crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Route 30 and Orchard Road near the outskirts of southwestern Aurora, Kane County sheriff’s officials said. Authorities said 19-year-old Alex Garcia-Roquel was driving a BMW west on Route 30 at a “high rate of speed” when the vehicle struck a Nissan Rogue driven by an unidentified 53-year-old Aurora man. The force of the impact caused the Nissan to leave the road and roll over. The rest of the story is here.
A crash course on the names of Chicago’s expressways
CHICAGO — The Edens? Jane Byrne? Which one is I-90, again? Driving on Chicago’s expressways and highways can be frustrating due to traffic, but it can be even more confusing if you don’t know the names of the highways. WGN’s Sarah Jindra gave a TikTok crash course to lessen the confusion surrounding the city’s major […]
WSPY NEWS
St. Charles man dead after serious crash in Kane County
A St. Charles man is dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in unincorporated St. Charles Township in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says that nineteen-year-old Kevin White passed away while at a hospital late Tuesday night. The sheriff's office says the crash happened at...
Check Out The Fastest Speeding Tickets In Illinois History
I was tempted to start this by saying "hey, we've all had a speeding ticket at one time or another, right?" But, after asking around a little bit, it turns out that not everyone has. I've gotten a grand total of...1 speeding ticket in all my years of driving, but...
spotonillinois.com
How many times were students suspended or expelled in LaSalle-Peru Township High School District 120 in 2020-2021 school year?
These are the top six home sales for Oglesby, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were six homes sold, with a median home sale price of $111,000 in Oglesby. Top six home sales in Oglesby for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceTimothy E. and Carol... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
rejournals.com
Ryan Companies breaks ground on Vyne on Haven in Elmhurst
Ryan Companies US Inc. has announced the start of construction on Vyne on Haven, its 200-unit, transit-oriented apartment community at 102 Haven Road in downtown Elmhurst, Illlinois. Representatives from Ryan, a national commercial real estate solutions provider, joined Elmhurst Mayor Scott Levin, city officials and financial partners MetLife Investment Management...
2 seriously injured in St. Charles Township crash on Randall Road, Kane County sheriff says
Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving two vehicles in the western suburbs Tuesday afternoon.
You Won’t Believe What Caused Major Traffic Jam On WI Highway
The cause of this major traffic jam with accidents on a Wisconsin highway will blow your mind. I make quite a few trips into the Chicago area. My mom lives in the suburbs. I have several friends that live there too. Plus, I really enjoy going to concerts in the city.
