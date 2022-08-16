ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL Analysis Network

NFL Scout Reveals Major X-Factor For Raiders In 2022

After all of the hurdles that the Las Vegas Raiders had to overcome during the 2021 season, they are looking to take that positive momentum and build on it in 2022. The team battled injuries, a head coaching change and off-the-field issues yet still qualified for the postseason. While their...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
numberfire.com

Joe Burrow (appendectomy) back in team drills for Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has resumed his role in team drills Thursday. Burrow underwent an appedectomy, which caused him to lose roughly 20 pounds. As he attempts to regain all his strength and mass ahead of the season, he has started to ramp up his activity to get fully prepared. Expect him to be ready to rock in time for the season-opener.
CINCINNATI, OH
