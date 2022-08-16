ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

dogster.com

Why Do Dogs Sit on Your Feet?

Dogs sitting on our feet is a simple act that many pet parents experience regularly, but the reason isn’t so simple. The most common reason why our dogs sit at or on our feet is to feel a sense of security. California-based dog trainer Ash Miner, a certified trick...
PETS
petcreeks.com

Why Do Dogs Bark At Other Dogs Walking By (7 Helpful Tips)

Why do dogs bark at other dogs walking by is always a common question among dog owners who are worried about their dog barking at other dogs!. In this post, I will be discussing some of the most common reasons why dogs bark at other dogs walking by. I will...
ANIMALS
pumpkin.care

How to Groom Your Dog at Home Like a Pro

Keeping your pup looking, smelling, and feeling good requires a consistent dog grooming routine. While some pet parents opt to take their pooch to the groomer’s, others want to try their hand at some at-home puppy pampering. If this sounds like you, you’ve come to the right place!
PETS
purewow.com

Why Do Dogs Lick You?

If you’ve ever said, “Oh, he’s kissing you!” as your pup enthusiastically licks someone, you’re not wrong. Dog licking is a sign of affection. However, if your pup focuses their licking exclusively on someone’s face, it could mean they’re subconsciously looking for a snack (we’ll explain this later). The slobbery practice of licking—like most canine habits—is instinctual. Sure, there are ways to curb it if it gets out of control, but it’s typically not a cause for concern. Read on so you can answer more thoroughly the next time someone asks, “Why do dogs lick you?”
ANIMALS
petpress.net

10 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed (A Lot)

If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic dog that doesn’t shed, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the best dog breeds that don’t shed a lot! We’ll also touch on the benefits of keeping a dog that doesn’t shed, so you can decide if one of these pups is right for you.
PETS
petcreeks.com

12 Tips On How To Stop My Dog From Barking At Other Dogs

How to stop my dog from barking at other dogs is exactly what this post aims at resolving. When thinking of how to stop your dog from barking at other dogs you should first try to understand the reason for such an attitude. Sometimes when dogs bark at other dogs...
PETS
akc.org

Do Dogs Find Things Funny? What Dogs Find Humorous

Sirius, my Newfoundland, likes to play a game with me. The moment I sit down to eat, she asks me to take her outside to potty. When she has my attention, she will run back over to the table instead of to the back door and puts her chin up next to my plate.
PETS
petpress.net

5 Best Big Dog Breeds For Your Family

There’s no denying that big dog breeds are some of the most impressive around. From their massive size to their commanding presence, these pups are sure to turn heads wherever they go. But with all that size comes some big responsibility. Not only do these dogs require plenty of...
PETS
DogTime

Are Playful Pups Smarter Dogs? Study Says Maybe

A new study suggests that smarter dogs, such as Border Collies who learn words for 100 toys, are more playful than other dogs. A link between playfulness and problem-solving abilities isn’t new. Still, animal behavior researchers from Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary wondered if “gifted” dogs really showed a tendency for more playfulness. So, are […] The post Are Playful Pups Smarter Dogs? Study Says Maybe appeared first on DogTime.
ANIMALS
akc.org

Low-Impact Dog Sports That Are Easy on Joints

Dog athletes come in all shapes, sizes, breeds, and levels of physical abilities. When people think of dog sports, they often think of the highest energy, high-impact sports like Agility or Flyball, but these are not the only sports that dogs can get involved with. Not all dogs are a...
PETS
petpress.net

10 Fluffy Dog Breeds That Are Like Soft Toys

There are lots of fluffy dog breeds that are as soft as cotton candy. There’s nothing like coming home to a wagging tail and a furry face. And when that furry face is as cute as a button, that’s just icing on the cake. These dogs come in...
PETS

