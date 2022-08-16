Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
Examining Treatment Options for Second-Line ES-SCLC Therapy
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Rafael Santana-Davila, MD, discussed the data supporting the use of immunotherapy for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. Targeted OncologyTM: What is the recommended second-line therapy for ES-SCLC?. SANTANA-DAVILA: The National Comprehensive Cancer Network [NCCN] guidelines on SCLC recommend that if [the...
targetedonc.com
Rifkin and Forsberg Review Trials of BCMA-Targeted Therapies for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Peter Forsberg, MD and Robert M. Rifkin, MD, FACP, discussed the trials supporting the use of BCMA-targeted agents for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Targeted OncologyTM: What role does B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) play in the pathogenesis and treatment of multiple myeloma?. RIFKIN: [This receptor]...
targetedonc.com
OS Improves With Quizartinib Plus Chemo in Newly Diagnosed FLT3 ITD+ AML
According to results from the QuANTUM-First, quizartinib significantly improved overall survival vs standard of care in patients with newly diagnosed FLT3 ITD–positive acute myeloid leukemia. Median overall survival doubled with quizartinib (Vanflyta) plus standard induction and consolidation chemotherapy followed by monotherapy with the agent vs chemotherapy alone in patients...
targetedonc.com
FDA Lifts Partial Clinical Hold on TakeAim Lymphoma Study of Emavusertib/Ibrutinib
The TakeAim Lymphoma study will continue to evaluate emavusertib with or without ibrutinib in patients with various types of lymphoma after a 4 1/2-month partial clinical hold placed by the FDA. The FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on the phase 1/2 TakeAim Lymphoma clinical trial of emavusertib (CA-4948)....
targetedonc.com
Ceralasertib Shows Limited Efficacy in R/R CLL With 11q Deletions
Wojciech Jurczak, MD, PhD, discussed the results of the clinical trial investigation of ceralasertib with or without acalabrutinib in patients with high-risk relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Wojciech Jurczak, MD, PhD, head of the department of oncology at Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology in Warsaw, Poland, discussed the results...
targetedonc.com
Key Biomarkers to Identify in Patients With NSCLC
Brandon Sheffield, MD, explains the biomarkers that are important to identify before treating a patient who has been diagnosed with non–small cell lung cancer. Brandon Sheffield, MD, anatomic and molecular pathologist, physician lead of Research, William Osler Health System, explains the biomarkers that are important to identify before treating a patient who has been diagnosed with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
targetedonc.com
PIONEER Study of Avapritinib in Non-Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis Achieves Key End Points
In the PIONEER study, clinically meaningful benefit was shown with avapritinib in patients with non-advanced systemic mastocytosis across both primary and secondary end points. Avapritinib (Ayvakit) displayed positive, top-pine results in part 2 of the PIONEER trial (NCT03731260) in patients with non-advanced systemic mastocytosis (SM), according to a press release.
targetedonc.com
Findings of Pathogenic Germline Variants in Lung Cancer Leads to Recommendation for Germline Testing for All Patients
New findings suggest that all patients with lung cancer undergo germline testing. In an analysis of cancer-causing pathogenic germline variants (PGVs) among 7788 patients with lung cancer, almost all PGVs identified among these patients were found to be potentially clinically actionable and almost two/thirds of these were in DNA damage repair (DDR)/homologous recombination repair (HRR) genes.
