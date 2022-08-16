Read full article on original website
Related
Nani Says Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Teammates Are Not Willing To "Sweat"
Former United winger Nani has accused the club's current players of being unwilling to sweat and says he understands Ronaldo's frustration.
BBC
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's £110m bid for Felix
Manchester United have had a £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for Portugal forward Joao Felix. (AS - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, United are interested in signing forward Christian Pulisic, from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required), external. Forward Antony is no longer an option for...
Report: Liverpool Among Six Clubs Wanting Brighton Star Including Manchester United And Barcelona
Liverpool join Manchester United, Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid in the race for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Manchester United - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Manchester United
RELATED PEOPLE
Breaking: Liverpool Preparing Transfer Offer For Dynamic Young Premier League Midfielder
In the last hour an Ecuadorian news source has reported that Liverpool are preparing an offer for a talented young midfielder from Ecuador currently impressing at Brighton Hove Albion.
Former Premier League Title Winner Says Manchester United Hiring Erik Ten Hag Is A Mistake
A former Premier League title winning midfielder that spent a number of years at Manchester United has spoken out about the troubles of the team and has branded the appointment of Erik Ten Hag as a mistake.
Report: Manchester United Hopeful Over Signing Christian Pulisic From Chelsea
Yet another outgoing for the Blues is in the works as Man Utd lead the way in securing a loan move for Christian Pulisic ahead of the transfer deadline on 1 September.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo promises 'truth' amid Man Utd exit talk | Gary Neville says forward must 'speak now'
Cristiano Ronaldo has promised Manchester United supporters that he will reveal the "truth" in a few weeks' time amid reports he is continuing to search for an exit from Old Trafford. Ronaldo wants to leave Man Utd this summer after they failed to qualify for the Champions League. The forward...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Erik ten Hag: Manchester United manager reiterates Cristiano Ronaldo transfer stance
With Monday’s huge crunch clash in the Premier League approaching, Erik ten Hag faced the media as his Manchester United side host Liverpool. New manager Ten Hag has tasted defeat in both of his opening two games. On the opening day of the season, the Reds fell to a...
Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Defender Set For Exit
Having signed Lisandro Martínez from Ajax, the centre-half pecking order has changed at Manchester United. According to Fabrizio Romano, a transfer has been agreed for one defender.
Yardbarker
'Listen United, £40Million' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Anfield Hierarchy To Sell Midfielder
A former Liverpool player has urged the club to sell one of their midfielders to rivals Manchester United after the Red Devils were linked with Real Madrid's Casemiro. A report on Wednesday from the reliable Sky Sport reporter, Florian Plettenberg, claimed that Naby Keita was unhappy at Liverpool and could even move this summer.
Manchester United are ‘ready to go all-out’ for highly-rated forward in £34 million deal
Manchester United are 'expected' to sign highly-rated Netherlands international Cody Gakpo in a deal worth around £34 million, say reports. The 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven forward, who scored 21 goals in 48 games for club and country last season, has been linked with a move for large parts of this summer's window.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
When new £60m Man United signing could be at Old Trafford
Manchester United are on the brink of officially unveiling defensive midfielder Casemiro as their fourth summer signing. The experienced Brazilian recently shocked the footballing world after opting to depart the Santiago Bernabeu in favour of a surprise switch to Old Trafford. Speaking to reporters earlier this week about the midfielder’s...
Report: Manchester United to Bid For PSV Winger Cody Gakpo
Having signed Casemiro from Real Madrid, Manchester United are set to focus on recruiting Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Have New Antony Bid Rejected By Ajax
Manchester United have had their newest bid for Ajax winger Antony rejected in the past few days as United went back in with a new and improved offer to the Dutch champions, it has been revealed. Antony was known to be one of Erik Ten Hag’s priority targets this summer...
Yardbarker
New injury concern for Juventus: Defender skips Sampdoria match
Unfortunately for Juventus, an exciting transfer market is being hindered by an early injury crisis that is depriving Max Allegri from a host of key players at the start of the season. Top signings Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria will miss several weeks of action, while Federico Chiesa continues...
Report: Casemiro Scheduled For Medical With Manchester United
Casemiro appears to be set for a £60 million move from Real Madrid to Manchester United. Reports in Spain suggest a medical will take place tomorrow as the clubs finalise the transfer.
'I’d Be Surprised If Liverpool Won At Old Trafford' - Ex Reds Winger Shares Thoughts Ahead of Manchester United Clash
Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman has been speaking ahead of this Monday's heavyweight Premier League battle between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford.
BBC
Stoke 2-2 Middlesbrough: D'Margio Wright-Phillips heads late leveller
Stoke City substitute D'Margio Wright-Phillips dived to head a superb 91st-minute equaliser to rescue a point for the Potters and deny Middlesbrough a first win of the season. After going a goal down to Jacob Brown's strike, Duncan Watmore turned it round for Boro with his first strike of the season seven minutes before the break, then forcing the error that brought his side's second.
Comments / 0