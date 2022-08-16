ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Transfer news: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's £110m bid for Felix

Manchester United have had a £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for Portugal forward Joao Felix. (AS - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, United are interested in signing forward Christian Pulisic, from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required), external. Forward Antony is no longer an option for...
Yardbarker

When new £60m Man United signing could be at Old Trafford

Manchester United are on the brink of officially unveiling defensive midfielder Casemiro as their fourth summer signing. The experienced Brazilian recently shocked the footballing world after opting to depart the Santiago Bernabeu in favour of a surprise switch to Old Trafford. Speaking to reporters earlier this week about the midfielder’s...
Yardbarker

Manchester United Have New Antony Bid Rejected By Ajax

Manchester United have had their newest bid for Ajax winger Antony rejected in the past few days as United went back in with a new and improved offer to the Dutch champions, it has been revealed. Antony was known to be one of Erik Ten Hag’s priority targets this summer...
Yardbarker

New injury concern for Juventus: Defender skips Sampdoria match

Unfortunately for Juventus, an exciting transfer market is being hindered by an early injury crisis that is depriving Max Allegri from a host of key players at the start of the season. Top signings Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria will miss several weeks of action, while Federico Chiesa continues...
BBC

Stoke 2-2 Middlesbrough: D'Margio Wright-Phillips heads late leveller

Stoke City substitute D'Margio Wright-Phillips dived to head a superb 91st-minute equaliser to rescue a point for the Potters and deny Middlesbrough a first win of the season. After going a goal down to Jacob Brown's strike, Duncan Watmore turned it round for Boro with his first strike of the season seven minutes before the break, then forcing the error that brought his side's second.
