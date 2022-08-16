ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has his £59,000 watch STOLEN outside their training ground... with the 33-year-old attempting to chase after the thief himself following the incident

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had his watch stolen outside the club's Ciutat Esportiva training ground on Thursday, according to ESPN. The watch, worth a reported €70,000 (£59,000), was snatched as the 33-year-old greeted fans ahead of an evening training session with Barca. The thief is said to have...
Daily Mail

'An exciting signing for us': Brighton boss Graham Potter is relishing the chance to develop £15m signing Pervis Estupinan following the £62m sale of defender Marc Cucurella to Chelsea earlier in the summer

Graham Potter is relishing the prospect of turning another relatively unknown name, new signing Pervis Estupinan, into another shrewd acquisition. In this transfer window alone, Brighton have recouped more than £80million from the sales of Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma, who were both unfamiliar quantities when joining the Premier League.
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Morgan Gibbs-White set for Forest as Cristiano Ronaldo wanted by surprise club

In the latest summer transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United - by former club Sporting Lisbon. The Independent understands that United’s disastrous 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend triggered fresh discussions within the club over whether it would be better to part ways with the Portuguese forward - who is desperate to leave Old Trafford - and Sporting have emerged as a surprise suitor who can offer Champions League football and would be interested in a free transfer.Meanwhile, United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Chelsea forward...
