Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Manchester City Versus Newcastle United Key Match Ups
Manchester City take on Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon under very different circumstances to the last time they faced each other at St James Park
Everton v Nottingham Forest, Leicester v Southampton: clockwatch – live!
Join Luke McLaughlin for all the latest as news in the Premier League and beyond from the 3pm BST kick-offs
Chelsea Take Action Following Racist Incident Against Spurs
Chelsea have now confirmed that they have identified and banned a season ticket holder indefinitely from attending Stamford Bridge.
Why Chelsea's 'No To Hate' Re-launch Comes At The Perfect Time
The Blues initiated the club-wide campaign in March of 2021 with the hopes of forever stomping out discrimination and hate from the beautiful game, and as we move into the 2022/23 season, it seems more important than ever.
Comments / 0