Mark Stoops feeling much better about secondary; Maxwell Hairston impressing
Kentucky made it clear that it needed to improve its secondary following the spring football season. The team added three players in cornerbacks, Keidron Smith (Ole Miss) and Jordan Robinson (Livingstone College) and added a safety with the addition of Zion Childress (Texas State). Now, as the team works through...
Report: Chris Rodriguez to miss 3-4 games
Mum's been the word on the status of Kentucky senior running back Chris Rodriguez following his DUI arrest in May. At SEC Media Days in July, head coach Mark Stoops said he was "still monitoring" the situation. At the team's media day earlier this month, Stoops had nothing further to add on Rodriguez, who's been working out with the team.
Report: Kentucky adds non-conference opponent to 2022-23 schedule
Kentucky has added another non-conference opponent to its 2022-23 schedule, according to a report. Per CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Wildcats will host Yale at Rupp Arena this season, with a date and time to be determined. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox...
Mr. CFB: So Is Kentucky A Basketball School? The Readers Weigh In
Earlier this week I wrote a column on the current spat between Kentucky basketball Coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops. Calipari, who wants a new state-of-the-art practice facility, said Kentucky is “a basketball school” and thus the new building is justified. No question that ...
Look: Kentucky’s Final Piece to the 2022-23 Roster Arrives on Campus
Kentucky’s 2022-23 men’s basketball roster is finally complete. The final piece to the puzzle is Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso, who arrived on campus Thursday evening. The Kentucky men’s basketball social media accounts confirmed his arrival Friday. Onyenso announced his commitment to Kentucky in early August, reclassifying from 2023...
Wildcats start Fabiano era with 3-0 win in season opener vs. Ball State
Kentucky womens soccer started off the new season with a 3-0 win against Ball State, beginning a new era for the Cats in Troy Fabiano’s first game as head coach. The game on Thursday night was also the first meeting between UK and Ball State in program history. The...
Kentucky blanks Ball State to open up 2022-23 season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Hadley Williams opened up the scoring for Kentucky on the 2022 season less than 17 minutes into the match against Ball State. Kentucky jumped out front, and never looked back, shutting out Ball State 3-0 on Thursday night. The first win of the season...
WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Week 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – High school football is back in the Commonwealth, and the FOX 56 Sports team has you covered with highlights all across central Kentucky!. Tune in to Home Team Friday Night every week on FOX 56 News at 10 p.m. to see your favorite teams in action.
Pikeville, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pendleton County High School football team will have a game with Pike County Central High School on August 20, 2022, 16:30:00. Pendleton County High SchoolPike County Central High School.
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High School Football Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Stop me if you’ve heard this before… It’s another September feeling day in the Bluegrass state.😎 That’s a phrase I will not get tired of saying. While we look to keep the pleasant temps through the weekend into next week, the threat of storms will really start to ramp.
Person found dead on Linden Walk identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
Coroner searching for family of Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner is searching for the relatives of a Lexington man. The coroner’s office said Timothy Roland Foreman who lived at the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive died of natural causes on July 27. The coroner’s office believes Foreman had...
Suggestions for Lexington's Blue Grass Airport? Now is the time to weigh in
The master plan maps out goals and strategies covering five, ten, and twenty year spans — and is typically updated only once in a decade. And the process is a lengthy one. Over the course of the next 18 months, the airport will gather and analyze operational, environmental, and financial data about the facility and consult with both experts and the general public.
Danville church empowered to ‘get their hands dirty’
DANVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Pastor Jonathan Grizzell of Hedgeville Baptist says there’s a benefit that comes from giving, and an even bigger benefit that comes from doing. He’s getting the best of both worlds after his congregation decided to rally for a family and church that is struggling with flood recovery in the Blackey, Roxanne and Jeremiah areas of Letcher County. Those places became the target after a new church member told the pastor that they had family in that part of eastern Kentucky.
Mayor: City closing Tandy Park in downtown Lexington earlier
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city is changing hours for part of downtown. Tandy Centennial Park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m. This comes as Mayor Linda Gorton and the police chief discussed concerns of downtown violence on Wednesday. He mayor...
Dead man found in Morehead motel, investigation underway
A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Morehead motel room.
Man arrested in connection to July 20 Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the July 20 shooting death of Kadage Byishmo on Quinton Court. Keith Denton, 27, is accused of fatally shooting Byishmo last month. He is charged with murder, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, three counts of violation of a Kentucky protective order, two counts of receiving stolen property, trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) – enhanced with a firearm and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Lexington murder victim was talking on cell phone when shots were fired
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police officers were already in the area when shots rang out on Hedgewood Court in July. By the time they discovered a victim, the shooter was long gone. Detectives have worked the case every day since, with no luck. Now, they’re hoping to...
19-year-old shot, killed in Lexington; investigation underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday. At around 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Upon arriving at the scene, 19-year-old Demetrius Shelton was located with a gunshot wound....
Suspect in custody after car hit with gunfire in downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another shooting in downtown Lexington—this time in broad daylight. Police say 18-year-old J’Lynn Hersey was taken into custody Friday and is facing three counts of wanton endangerment and fleeing. He was also wanted on outstanding warrants. Witnesses said the gunfire started at East Short...
