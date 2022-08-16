First Willie, now Jimmy Fallon. Stars are piling up at Dollywood to film a Christmas movie - watch!

Another very famous face was spotted at Dollywood this week.

Rocking a leather jacket, black denim and loafers, fans took video of Jimmy Fallon at Dollywood on Sunday. And the Dolly Parton, the Queen of Tennessee herself, was seen nearby wearing a red polka-dotted blouse and black pants.

The 1950s-inspired getups may have been the duo’s costumes while filming scenes for Dolly Parton’s upcoming NBC holiday movie musical, “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.”

Video footage captured the late-night talk show host and Parton waving at fans before filming at Red's Drive In restaurant in the 1950s-themed Jukebox Junction section of the park.

Country music icon Willie Nelson was filming with Parton last week. They were seen cruising around the park in a golf cart.

Dollywood spokesman Wes Ramey teased to Knox News at the time that other famous friends of Parton’s may show up in Dollywood over the next few weeks and they are beginning to pile up.

There will be more opportunities to stars. Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus and Jimmie Allen are among the other celebrities scheduled to film with Parton for the movie.

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” is slated to be a behind-the-scenes story of making a television special as the country icon learns valuable lessons while also being visited by the Three Wise Men.

No premiere date for the film has been announced.