ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Officials: Georgia mother allegedly pepper-sprayed a bus filled with elementary school students

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pi7iz_0hJfQPmL00

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Georgia mother has been arrested for allegedly pepper spraying a bus filled with elementary school students, officials say.

According to WSB-TV, Shaquayle Cuyler, 30, allegedly got on a school bus that was picking up students in Brunswick, Georgia, Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. Cuyler allegedly got into an argument with the driver and monitor. Cuyler allegedly discharged a can of pepper spray.

Glenn County Schools police responded to the incident and told WSB-TV that there were about 24 students on the bus at the time. All of the students were treated by first responders and then taken to school on another school bus.

Cuyler has been charged with three counts of battery, criminal trespassing, first-degree cruelty to children, reckless disruption of a public bus and reckless conduct, according to WSB-TV.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information regarding what the argument was about, according to WSB-TV.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Brunswick, GA
Brunswick, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy