Steele County, MN

Power 96

Marings to Lead 2022 Kenyon Rose Fest Parade

Tuesday at the Kenyon VFW it was announced Matt and Michele Maring of Maring Auction fame were the Grand Marshals of this year's Rose Fest Parade. The Marings have donated their talents, equipment and more to benefit the community on the west end of Goodhue County. The Parade was moved...
KENYON, MN
Power 96

Fleckenstein Bluffs Park in Faribault is Officially Open

Flecks Brewery started it's beer brewing operations in Faribault in 1856. It closed in 1964. Today the Fleckenstein Bluffs Park in Faribault was dedicated during a brief ceremony in the park that concluded with a ribbon cutting by a descendant of one of the final Fleckenstein family members to run the brewery.
FARIBAULT, MN
Power 96

Lawsuit Over Partially Built SW Rochester Luxury Home Dismissed

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A push by Rochester Township to force the demolition of an unfinished multi-million-dollar home has been dropped for the time being. The Rochester Township Board recently voted to dismiss the legal action against the owners of the property at 2630 Wild Rose Lane Southwest. Township Clerk/Treasurer Randy Staver says the resolution approved by the board indicates the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated in the future.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Oinker Open Scramble for Scholarships Golf Outing

The Rice County Pork Producers and Dakota Rice Corn and Soybean Growers will be hosting the Oinker Open Scramble for Scholarships Golf Outing Tuesday August 23, 2022 at the Montgomery National Golf Club. It will be a day of fun, food and gold for a great cause. Raising funds for scholarships for students in Rice and Dakota counties that are going to pursue a two or four year degree in agriculture.
RICE COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Shelter in Place Alert Issued in Pine Island

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A "Shelter in Place" alert has been issued in Pine Island this afternoon. Very little information has been released by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, but unofficial reports indicate law enforcement is dealing with an armed individual experiencing a mental health crisis. The Shelter in Place alert covers a neighborhood in southeast Pine Island and requests people to stay away from the area.
PINE ISLAND, MN
Power 96

(UPDATE) Missing Elderly Owatonna Man Found Safe

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Owatonna Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing elderly man. A news release says 84-year-old Glenn Schnittger was last seen leaving his residence in Owatonna this morning. He was headed to a store but has not returned home and has not been heard from since.
OWATONNA, MN
Power 96

Two Southern Minnesota Residents Killed in Head-On Crash

The State Patrol has released the names of the two people who were killed in a crash yesterday in the Hutchinson area. The deadly head-on collision occurred on a rural highway near the town of Silver Lake, about 5 miles east of Hutchinson. The State Patrol says a car traveling west on the roadway crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound SUV.
HUTCHINSON, MN
News Break
Politics
Power 96

Prison For Thefts of Coins From Laundry Machines at Rochester Apt

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been given a more than four-year prison sentence for a second-degree burglary conviction stemming from a series of break-ins at a Rochester apartment complex. 37-year-old Cody Hendrickson of Richfield recently admitted to the felony charge through a plea agreement that...
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Mayo Clinic Announces Collaboration to Spur Biomanufacturing

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic is touting a strategic collaboration to bring about "a new era of biomanufacturing." A news release says the focus will be on therapies derived from human sources for use in medicines, particularly those targeting rare and complex conditions. Those human sources include cells, blood, enzymes, tissues, genes, or genetically engineered cells.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Famed Singer’s Death in Rochester Makes International Headlines

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department's investigation into a recent death in the city is attracting international attention. A police spokesperson says 41-year-old Darius Campbell Danesh was found deceased at the Berkman Apartments just before noon on August 11. The cause of his death is still under investigation, but police say there is no threat to the public.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Teen Shot in Southeast Rochester Overnight

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 16-year-old boy was shot in southeast Rochester early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the reported shooting in the 1500 block of 10th St. southeast around 1:30 a.m. The teen was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with what was described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Minnesota Man Drowned After Falling Off Boat

Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in northern Minnesota have identified the victim of an apparent weekend drowning. A news release issued today by the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office indicates 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson of Hopkins was with a group they had been fishing on Elm Island Lake Saturday afternoon. The initial report on the deadly incident says Nelson had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat when he suddenly fell into the water.
HOPKINS, MN
Power 96

Body Found Near Northfield Leads to 40 Year Prison Sentence

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering a man whose body was later found in a culvert near Northfield. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Sanchez was convicted of a second-degree murder charge in the case in late July. The jury that found him guilty also determined the were aggravating factors that supported an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines. A news release says the 480-month sentence is the maximum allowed for a second-degree murder conviction.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
