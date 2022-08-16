Read full article on original website
Marings to Lead 2022 Kenyon Rose Fest Parade
Tuesday at the Kenyon VFW it was announced Matt and Michele Maring of Maring Auction fame were the Grand Marshals of this year's Rose Fest Parade. The Marings have donated their talents, equipment and more to benefit the community on the west end of Goodhue County. The Parade was moved...
Fleckenstein Bluffs Park in Faribault is Officially Open
Flecks Brewery started it's beer brewing operations in Faribault in 1856. It closed in 1964. Today the Fleckenstein Bluffs Park in Faribault was dedicated during a brief ceremony in the park that concluded with a ribbon cutting by a descendant of one of the final Fleckenstein family members to run the brewery.
Your Complete Guide to the 2022 Steele County Free Fair
It's the week you've been waiting for -- the week when corn dogs, rides, entertainment and more come to your own backyard. It's time for the Steele County Free Fair in Owatonna. Here's your insider guide to this week's extravaganza. From Maddie & Tae and Joe Nichols in the grandstand,...
Lawsuit Over Partially Built SW Rochester Luxury Home Dismissed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A push by Rochester Township to force the demolition of an unfinished multi-million-dollar home has been dropped for the time being. The Rochester Township Board recently voted to dismiss the legal action against the owners of the property at 2630 Wild Rose Lane Southwest. Township Clerk/Treasurer Randy Staver says the resolution approved by the board indicates the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated in the future.
Oinker Open Scramble for Scholarships Golf Outing
The Rice County Pork Producers and Dakota Rice Corn and Soybean Growers will be hosting the Oinker Open Scramble for Scholarships Golf Outing Tuesday August 23, 2022 at the Montgomery National Golf Club. It will be a day of fun, food and gold for a great cause. Raising funds for scholarships for students in Rice and Dakota counties that are going to pursue a two or four year degree in agriculture.
United Way of Steele County Hires Donor Development Coordinator
After moving to Owatonna to lead the Steele County Historical Society as its executive director, Kellen Hinrichsen has taken on a new role in the community. In a news release, the United Way of Steele County announces he will be their Donor Development Coordinator. Hinrichsen "is well suited for this...
Mother of 12 & Mega Volunteer Goodhue County Seniors of Year
Kathleen (Kay) Gadient of Zumbrota and Howard "Howie" Ayen also of Zumbrota were chosen the Goodhue County Outstanding Senior Citizens of the Year . The announcement was made this evening in the Beer Garden at the Goodhue County Fair in Zumbrota. Here is a portion what was said about Kay....
Shelter in Place Alert Issued in Pine Island
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A "Shelter in Place" alert has been issued in Pine Island this afternoon. Very little information has been released by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, but unofficial reports indicate law enforcement is dealing with an armed individual experiencing a mental health crisis. The Shelter in Place alert covers a neighborhood in southeast Pine Island and requests people to stay away from the area.
(UPDATE) Missing Elderly Owatonna Man Found Safe
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Owatonna Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing elderly man. A news release says 84-year-old Glenn Schnittger was last seen leaving his residence in Owatonna this morning. He was headed to a store but has not returned home and has not been heard from since.
‘Better Call Saul’ Shot Part of Its Final Season in Rochester, Minnesota
Some famous guests have been spotted around Rochester lately including Gerard Butler at Thursdays Downtown and at the Olmsted County Fair, and Ivanka Trump and Jarod Kushner were spotted walking downtown, too. Did anyone happen to see Bob Odenkirk in Rochester?. The 'Better Call Saul' star spent at least SOME...
Two Southern Minnesota Residents Killed in Head-On Crash
The State Patrol has released the names of the two people who were killed in a crash yesterday in the Hutchinson area. The deadly head-on collision occurred on a rural highway near the town of Silver Lake, about 5 miles east of Hutchinson. The State Patrol says a car traveling west on the roadway crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound SUV.
Steele County Fair Announces Hall of Fame Inductees
The Steele County Free Fair will induct the newest members of the Equine Hall and Fame and Livestock Hall of Fame beginning at 1 pm on Tuesday, August 16 in the Cattle Show Arena. Kim Klukas is entering the Equine Hall of Fame. A news release from the fair indicates,...
Minnesota Sheriff’s Office Shares Dangers Of Back To School Photos
We all need to be very careful about what we post these days. Even when something seems innocent or safe to post, chances are, someone will find a way to scam you. That is just the world we live in these days. One great example of this is a recent...
Prison For Thefts of Coins From Laundry Machines at Rochester Apt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been given a more than four-year prison sentence for a second-degree burglary conviction stemming from a series of break-ins at a Rochester apartment complex. 37-year-old Cody Hendrickson of Richfield recently admitted to the felony charge through a plea agreement that...
Mayo Clinic Announces Collaboration to Spur Biomanufacturing
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic is touting a strategic collaboration to bring about "a new era of biomanufacturing." A news release says the focus will be on therapies derived from human sources for use in medicines, particularly those targeting rare and complex conditions. Those human sources include cells, blood, enzymes, tissues, genes, or genetically engineered cells.
Famed Singer’s Death in Rochester Makes International Headlines
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department's investigation into a recent death in the city is attracting international attention. A police spokesperson says 41-year-old Darius Campbell Danesh was found deceased at the Berkman Apartments just before noon on August 11. The cause of his death is still under investigation, but police say there is no threat to the public.
Teen Shot in Southeast Rochester Overnight
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 16-year-old boy was shot in southeast Rochester early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the reported shooting in the 1500 block of 10th St. southeast around 1:30 a.m. The teen was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with what was described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
QUESTION: Is it Illegal to Drive Without a Windshield in Minnesota?
The other day, I saw an old Jeep around Rochester, Minnesota that was missing a pretty vital piece. The entire windshield was missing and all I could think of was, "Man! I bet they get a ton of bugs in their face when they are driving around.". Then I got curious and started to wonder if that was even legal in the state of Minnesota.
Minnesota Man Drowned After Falling Off Boat
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in northern Minnesota have identified the victim of an apparent weekend drowning. A news release issued today by the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office indicates 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson of Hopkins was with a group they had been fishing on Elm Island Lake Saturday afternoon. The initial report on the deadly incident says Nelson had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat when he suddenly fell into the water.
Body Found Near Northfield Leads to 40 Year Prison Sentence
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering a man whose body was later found in a culvert near Northfield. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Sanchez was convicted of a second-degree murder charge in the case in late July. The jury that found him guilty also determined the were aggravating factors that supported an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines. A news release says the 480-month sentence is the maximum allowed for a second-degree murder conviction.
