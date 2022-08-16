Read full article on original website
247Sports
Ex-Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey discusses Rice career, position change
Luke McCaffrey has had quite the experience as a college football quarterback. After being at Nebraska for two seasons, he transferred to Louisville in 2021, only to then transfer to Rice a short period of time later. McCaffrey signed up as a quarterback, but enters 2022 season preparing to be a wide receiver for the Owls.
247Sports
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
247Sports
Late Kick: Tennessee is an underrated team heading into 2022 season
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Tennessee is an underrated team heading into the 2022 season.
247Sports
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney compares WR Will Taylor to Hunter Renfrow
Clemson recruited Will Taylor as a quarterback, but he’s now working at wide receiver as he prepares for the 2022 season. After the Tigers' scrimmage last weekend, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney compared Taylor to former Clemson star and national championship-winning hero Hunter Renfrow. “The difference is Renfrow spent that...
247Sports
The Block: Notre Dame needs to keep chopping after losing 5-star Keon Keeley
247Sports' Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss how Notre Dame's staff should respond following the de-commitment of Keon Keely.
247Sports
Five-star Edge Keon Keeley Decommits from Notre Dame
Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley has been committed to Notre Dame since June 28, 2021. However, the 6-6, 242-pounder from the class of 2023 has had a change of heart. Wednesday night, Keeley decided to decommit from Notre Dame and reopen his recruiting process. Keeley, the No....
NFL・
247Sports
USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu recaps scrimmage, talks leadership, defensive standouts
USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu finds himself on watchlists for the Bednarik, Nagurski, and Outland Trophies but he’s never been known as an excessively chatty fellow on the field or with the media. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua told us before training camp started that such a profile was fine by him. “We want him to just raise his level of play even more. That's the best way for the guys to follow. He shows up early, the guys show up early. He leaves early, the guys leave early. So I don't need him to yell or raise his voice. Just raise your game.”
247Sports
The Block: Penn State RB Nick Singleton can lift an average Nittany Lions o-line
247Sports' Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss how Nick Singleton can provide major help to the Penn State o-line.
247Sports
Jacoby Brissett 'excited' to start for Cleveland Browns after Deshaun Watson suspension
With the news that Deshaun Watson is now serving an 11-game suspension in the 2022 season, the Cleveland Browns turn to Jacoby Brissett. A third-round pick coming out of NC State in the 2016 NFL Draft, Brissett bounced around the league during his career, spending time with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins. Brissett signed a one-year contract with the Browns in late March, shortly after the team traded for Watson.
247Sports
Michigan football: Major buzz surrounding true freshman WR, 4-star recruit Darrius Clemons
Michigan Wolverines true-freshman wide receiver Darrius Clemons is already turning heads prior to the start of the 2022 season. At Wednesday’s practice, Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine raved about Clemons, saying the wideout seems poised to follow up on his big spring game where he caught three passes for 52 yards and one touchdown.
247Sports
Late Kick: Pittsburgh is an overrated team heading into 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Pittsburgh is an overrated team heading into the 2022 season.
247Sports
62 things we saw and heard at LSU's open practice today
LSU hit the practice fields on the Ponderosa Wednesday morning in a full-scale practice the media could watch in its entirety. The Geaux247 staff was on hand for the open practice that included 12 periods where the media could film and shoot photos. After the 12th period, no video or cameras were allowed.
Reaction: Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games And Fined $5 Million
Bryant McFadden and Pete Prisco react to Deshaun Watson's 11 game suspension and 5 million dollar fine from the NFL.
NFL・
247Sports
James Franklin updates Penn State’s starting linebacker competition between Tyler Elsdon, Kobe King
One of Penn State’s only 1-on-1 position battles during preseason camp is taking place in the middle of its defense with redshirt sophomore Tyler Elsdon and redshirt freshman Kobe King competing to be the starting middle linebacker. Both coach James Franklin and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who’s also the...
247Sports
With another strong scrimmage, Finley adds to lead in Auburn QB race
AUBURN, Alabama — Auburn’s offensive staff isn’t expecting a simple decision. But it’s one that probably has to come sooner rather than later. With two scrimmages down, as of Friday, and 13 practices completed overall in the preseason, the Tigers are one of a few remaining programs across college football yet to name a starter at quarterback between T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada. All three took first-team reps Friday.
247Sports
Notre Dame’s Jarrett Patterson Misses Practice
Jarrett Patterson, one of Notre Dame’s two returning team captains and the projected starter at left guard, was one of six offensive linemen not seen at practice today during Notre Dame’s brief media-allowed viewing periods. Irish Illustrated learned today that Patterson’s absence was due to a right foot injury suffered in practice this week.
247Sports
Five opposing players to watch: Arizona State
This mini-series looks ahead to the near future with USC's 2022 schedule, which is just around the corner. We will be identifying five opposing players that USC fans should be aware of by the time kickoffs start in the fall. Today, we move on to Arizona State Sun Devils you should be familiar with ahead of the 2022 season.
247Sports
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker undergoing 'procedure,' per coach Pete Carroll
After rookie running back Kenneth Walker missed practice Tuesday, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed Wednesday that Walker is undergoing a medical procedure, per Adam Schefter. Carroll added that Walker could return quickly and that it was not related to a sports hernia. Prior to the setback, Walker was turning...
247Sports
Day 16 Recap: All Eyes Turn to Jacoby Brissett, who has good day against Eagles, More
BEREA, Ohio -- With the 11-game suspension issued to starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, all of the attention turns to backup Jacoby Brissett. When Judge Sue Robinson issued a six-game suspension, it appeared that Brissett would have to keep the Browns in playoff contention for a third of the season. Now, he is tasked with keeping the Browns' hopes afloat for nearly two-thirds of the season.
247Sports
Fall Camp Report Friday | O-line shuffling continues, no QB decision yet and Troy prep begins next week
Ole Miss practiced under sunny skies in Oxford on Friday. The Rebels went out in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts as they work toward Saturday's scrimmage set for inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The scrimmage will be closed to the media and general public. "(It will be) very similar (to last Saturday),"...
