Read full article on original website
Related
In 1986, a 9-year-old girl answered the door in the middle of the night. She hasn't been seen in over three decades.
Anthonette Cayedito lived in Gallup, New Mexico, with her mother Penny, and her two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. The 9-year-old was nicknamed “Squirrel” and her favorite color was purple. Loved ones described her as a devoted girl who was wise beyond her years and had a caregiver's heart; by age six, Anthonette was already cooking for her sisters and taking care of them while Penny worked.
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
An American bride hid her $200 vintage wedding dress from the groom at their South Korean wedding with a makeshift contraption
When Rachel Kwon married her partner Jaehwan in June, she used an umbrella, fabric, and a little creativity to keep her dress a surprise.
Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward
Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sister-in-Law Who Lives Rent Free With Brother Demands His Wife Pay for Wedding
A woman's sister-in-law, who has been living with her rent free after both she and her fiancé lost their jobs during COVID-19, is demanding the woman pay for her upcoming wedding for her since she's unemployed. The frustrated woman took to Reddit explaining that after her husband's sister and...
Complex
Pastor Apologizes for Calling Congregation ‘Broke’ and ‘Disgusting’ After Not Getting Him New Watch
The Lord works in mysterious ways, including, apparently, calling people “broke” for not chipping in to help a pastor procure a new watch. To be fair, the pastor in question—Carlton Funderburke—has now issued an apology video after a clip of the “broke” moment went viral.
Toddler Was Chasing Bubbles When He Helped Find 82-Year-Old Woman Who Had Been Missing for Days
While playing in his backyard, a Georgia toddler saw something in the woods. It ended up leading his family to a missing woman. Nina Lipscomb, an 82-year-old woman with early stage Alzheimer's Disease, was reported missing on Aug. 9, according to FOX station WAGA-TV. Son Thomas Lipscomb told the outlet...
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I'm a wedding planner. Here are 11 easily avoidable mistakes I see many couples make.
As an expert on nuptials, I know it's best to write your vows a month ahead, get copies of your marriage license, and research how to tip vendors.
My bridezilla sister uninvited me from her wedding for the stupidest reason – it’s divided our family
WEDDINGS are supposed to be a special day shared with close friends and family. However, over-the-top demands and ridiculous rules by a bridezilla can ruin the day. A Reddit user shared how her sister uninvited her to her wedding after she refused to be a bridesmaid. "I told her sorry,...
Woman refuses to let 9-year-old nephew at her wedding
A wedding is a precious event in a couple’s life, and they try their best to make it perfect. However, noisy children can cause inconvenience to others at a wedding and ruin the couple’s day.
Bride Furious After Her Brother Proposes to His Partner During Her Wedding Ceremony
A man on Reddit says his sister accused him of trying to "steal" her thunder after he got engaged during her wedding ceremony. The man detailed that he and his partner of 10 years had previously talked about marriage, and had done everything except "gotten the special piece of paper and had a party with family."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bride creates dream wedding dress from $24 charity shop gown
A bride shares how she created a stunning wedding gown out of a $24 dress from Goodwill. , says she bought the white dress years before her engagement in 2019. Ms Vandergriff used beads from her mother’s wedding dress and lace fabric to create the unique look for her 2020 wedding.
Couple with 40-year age gap celebrate 17th wedding anniversary
A couple with a 40-year age gap who believe “love is love” are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary.Edna, 87, and Simon Martin, 47 from Weston-Super-Mare in Somerset met at a concert when she was 68 and he was 28. The pair describe their first encounter as “love at first sight”.The Martin’s celebrated their anniversary with a modest dinner of fish and chips.Opening up about their significant age gap, Simon said he believes “age is a statement of mind” and that people are old only if they “feel old”.While the couple were initially scrutinised by members of their local community due...
Bride Bans Sister-in-Law From Wedding for Ruining Her Dress
Dealing with one's family during wedding preparations is among the most difficult aspects of getting married. With any luck, you and your future spouse will come from kind, accommodating extended families.
Bride and groom surprise wedding guests with secret handshake at the altar
A bride and groom put a unique spin on their wedding ceremony when they performed a secret handshake in front of their wedding guests before kissing at the altar.Dancers Aaron and Nicole went viral this week when they shared footage of their elaborate handshake on TikTok. The video, which has since gained 2.8m views, shows the bride and groom holding hands at the altar. After the wedding officiant declared them husband and wife, the newly married couple proceeded to perform their secret handshake for their guests, who applauded the couple.“Because a wedding isn’t a wedding without a secret handshake,”...
Woman wants to combine her wedding with her son's
Should one force their daughter-in-law to have a double wedding?. Weddings are ceremonies celebrating the union of two people who vow to support and love each other. But sometimes family members try to enforce their likes about the ceremony, creating problems.
Mom Uninvites Daughter from Wedding for Looking ‘Too Much’ Like Ex-Husband
Should children be punished for the sins of their parents?. After so many delays to weddings due to the pandemic, it's easy to understand that there are many couples who are anxiously excited to finally tie the knot.
Man emails his ex, saying their breakup daunts him, a day before his wedding
What if one can’t get over their ex even when they’re getting married?. Erasing feelings and memories connected to an ex can be hard, especially when you still care for them. Some love their ex months or years after their breakup.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog 'Saving His Parents' Wedding Day' Has People Cheering
Involving your dog in your wedding is the next new thing--or at least that's what it seems like! From tail-wagging flower girls to some of the world's furriest ushers, there are so many ways a pup can share the spotlight on their parents' big day. For Darcy the Golden Retriever,...
PETS・
Comments / 0