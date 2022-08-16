ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
AndTheRestIsHerStory

In 1986, a 9-year-old girl answered the door in the middle of the night. She hasn't been seen in over three decades.

Anthonette Cayedito lived in Gallup, New Mexico, with her mother Penny, and her two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. The 9-year-old was nicknamed “Squirrel” and her favorite color was purple. Loved ones described her as a devoted girl who was wise beyond her years and had a caregiver's heart; by age six, Anthonette was already cooking for her sisters and taking care of them while Penny worked.
GALLUP, NM
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
Oxygen

Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward

Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Dress#The Dress#High And Low
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
The Independent

Couple with 40-year age gap celebrate 17th wedding anniversary

A couple with a 40-year age gap who believe “love is love” are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary.Edna, 87, and Simon Martin, 47 from Weston-Super-Mare in Somerset met at a concert when she was 68 and he was 28. The pair describe their first encounter as “love at first sight”.The Martin’s celebrated their anniversary with a modest dinner of fish and chips.Opening up about their significant age gap, Simon said he believes “age is a statement of mind” and that people are old only if they “feel old”.While the couple were initially scrutinised by members of their local community due...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Bride and groom surprise wedding guests with secret handshake at the altar

A bride and groom put a unique spin on their wedding ceremony when they performed a secret handshake in front of their wedding guests before kissing at the altar.Dancers Aaron and Nicole went viral this week when they shared footage of their elaborate handshake on TikTok. The video, which has since gained 2.8m views, shows the bride and groom holding hands at the altar. After the wedding officiant declared them husband and wife, the newly married couple proceeded to perform their secret handshake for their guests, who applauded the couple.“Because a wedding isn’t a wedding without a secret handshake,”...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Maya Devi

Woman wants to combine her wedding with her son's

Should one force their daughter-in-law to have a double wedding?. Weddings are ceremonies celebrating the union of two people who vow to support and love each other. But sometimes family members try to enforce their likes about the ceremony, creating problems.
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog 'Saving His Parents' Wedding Day' Has People Cheering

Involving your dog in your wedding is the next new thing--or at least that's what it seems like! From tail-wagging flower girls to some of the world's furriest ushers, there are so many ways a pup can share the spotlight on their parents' big day. For Darcy the Golden Retriever,...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy