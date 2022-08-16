A couple with a 40-year age gap who believe “love is love” are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary.Edna, 87, and Simon Martin, 47 from Weston-Super-Mare in Somerset met at a concert when she was 68 and he was 28. The pair describe their first encounter as “love at first sight”.The Martin’s celebrated their anniversary with a modest dinner of fish and chips.Opening up about their significant age gap, Simon said he believes “age is a statement of mind” and that people are old only if they “feel old”.While the couple were initially scrutinised by members of their local community due...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO