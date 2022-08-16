Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
Wetter weather is coming this weekend. But it won’t be enough to end Texas’ drought
"Wetter weather is coming this weekend. But it won’t be enough to end Texas’ drought." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up...
KRGV
KRGV partnering with The Texas Tribune for free, public events in Brownsville and Edinburg
KRGV is partnering with The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit statewide news organization, for free, public events in Brownsville and Edinburg on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24. Serving Hispanic Students in Texas event in Brownsville. Between 2019 and 2021, Texas colleges and universities lost 75,000 students. But despite this drop in...
KRGV
LIST: Rio Grande Valley cities distributing sandbags
With the potential for rain in the Rio Grande Valley increasing as a tropical storm warning goes into effect for Willacy and Cameron counties, several cities announced they are distributing sandbags to residents. CAMERON COUNTY. WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. through noon. WHERE:. • Commissioner Precinct 1...
Comments / 0