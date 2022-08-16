ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

‘If you see me, cry’: Drought reveals ‘hunger stones’ in River Elbe historically used to forecast famine

Ancient stones bearing dire warnings have resurfaced as a lengthy drought grips much of the European continent.Centuries ago, stones lining dried-up riverbeds were marked to warn future generations that their exposure meant famine was around the corner.Several European rivers, including the Elbe, Rhine and Wese, retain what became known as “hunger stones”, which bear grim warnings for those unfortunate enough to lay eyes on them.One stone on the bank of the River Elbe, in the Czech Republic town of Decin, has emerged this year. Noticed recently by German journalist Olaf Koens, it bears the inscription: “If you see me,...
ENVIRONMENT
ohmymag.co.uk

Long lost ruins and 'hunger stones' being discovered due to drought

Low rainfall and prolonged heatwaves in the summer of 2022 are causing intense drought in several European countries. As a result, many rivers and streams are currently at historically low levels, causing concern among local populations. As a result of the low water levels, long-lost artefacts and ruins have been...
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

What Are "Hunger Stones" And Why Did They Terrify People In Europe?

As heatwaves and droughts continue to grip much of Europe, “hunger stones” from the past have been revealed by the parched rivers and announced a dire warning: “if you can see me, weep.”. Hunger stones are a hydrological monument found in some rivers of Central Europe that...
EUROPE
The Guardian

You’re Safe Til 2024: Deep History review – gripping crisis talks

Theatre-maker David Finnigan is perhaps best known for Kill Climate Deniers, the controversially titled play that made headlines and faced a vicious backlash. Where that project was climate art as provocation, You’re Safe Til 2024: Deep History – one part of a six-year cycle of shows about the changing planet – is a more contemplative and equivocal investigation of what theatre can do in the face of environmental collapse.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hunger#Stones#Lake Mead#Smithsonian#Czech#German
