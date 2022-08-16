Read full article on original website
Related
‘If you see me, cry’: Drought reveals ‘hunger stones’ in River Elbe historically used to forecast famine
Ancient stones bearing dire warnings have resurfaced as a lengthy drought grips much of the European continent.Centuries ago, stones lining dried-up riverbeds were marked to warn future generations that their exposure meant famine was around the corner.Several European rivers, including the Elbe, Rhine and Wese, retain what became known as “hunger stones”, which bear grim warnings for those unfortunate enough to lay eyes on them.One stone on the bank of the River Elbe, in the Czech Republic town of Decin, has emerged this year. Noticed recently by German journalist Olaf Koens, it bears the inscription: “If you see me,...
ohmymag.co.uk
Long lost ruins and 'hunger stones' being discovered due to drought
Low rainfall and prolonged heatwaves in the summer of 2022 are causing intense drought in several European countries. As a result, many rivers and streams are currently at historically low levels, causing concern among local populations. As a result of the low water levels, long-lost artefacts and ruins have been...
IFLScience
What Are "Hunger Stones" And Why Did They Terrify People In Europe?
As heatwaves and droughts continue to grip much of Europe, “hunger stones” from the past have been revealed by the parched rivers and announced a dire warning: “if you can see me, weep.”. Hunger stones are a hydrological monument found in some rivers of Central Europe that...
You’re Safe Til 2024: Deep History review – gripping crisis talks
Theatre-maker David Finnigan is perhaps best known for Kill Climate Deniers, the controversially titled play that made headlines and faced a vicious backlash. Where that project was climate art as provocation, You’re Safe Til 2024: Deep History – one part of a six-year cycle of shows about the changing planet – is a more contemplative and equivocal investigation of what theatre can do in the face of environmental collapse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Human-Sized Bat Still Amazes Scientists
man standing next to giant golden crowned flying fox in the PhilippinesSakundes/Reddit. Bats have always been quite controversial in the media, especially in the last two years, but the golden flying fox species of bats hold a very special place on the internet. Many years ago when this species of bats started to become more mainstream on the media, it was thought to be fake or photoshopped, but this specific species can grow over 7 feet in height.
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
A rare 400-year-old ship discovered in a German river is an incredible example of time travel.
A 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank virtually standing," avoided decomposition at the hands of voracious shipworms, and preserved the barrels of lime it was transporting for the stone-building business centuries ago has been found by maritime archaeologists in northern Germany.
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
This is the first and only poisonous bird that has ever been discovered
When you think of poisonous animals, you most likely think of spiders, snakes, deadly frogs, and other creatures like that first. But what you might not know is that there are actually poisonous birds, too. They’re rare, though. In fact, they’re so rare that the hooded pitohui is the world’s first poisonous bird confirmed by scientific research.
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
The monster was initially thought to be a mystery jellyfish known as Chirodectes maculatus, according to Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. A strange-looking species that could be a new species of jellyfish was recently discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Dorian Borcherds, the...
The Lapedo Child had the chin and arms of a human but the jaw and build were Neanderthal
Reconstruction of a Homo neanderthalensis faceCredit: Guérin Nicolas ; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Lapedo Child (also called the Lagar Velho boy) was first discovered in Portugal in 1998. It was the first Ice Age burial that was discovered in the Iberian Peninsula. Its skeleton was recovered largely intact in the Lagar Velho rock shelter in Leiria, Portugal.
One Green Planet
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
Putin Has This Message For Newly Elected Indian President: 'We Attach Much Importance…'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent out a congratulatory message to the newly elected president of India, Droupadi Murmu. What Happened: On Thursday, Murmu was elected as the first-ever tribal president of the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party scooped up over 60% of the total vote value in the parliament for their preferred candidate.
ohmymag.co.uk
'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict
Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
It’s back: the lost Welsh village that has reappeared in the drought
As reservoir levels have fallen, Llanwddyn in Wales, flooded by a water company in 1880, has re-emerged – as have a Roman camp in Spain and an ancient city in Iraq
U.K.・
The Popigai Crater in Siberia has billions of carats of diamonds, making it one of the world's greatest diamond fields
An impact crater as enormous as Popigai Crater is one of the most well-documented on the planet. It was made when a large asteroid crashed into another one in Siberia 36 million years ago.
natureworldnews.com
Extinct Pathogen From Thousands of Years Ago Plagued the Ancient Civilizations
Several Bronze Age empires throughout the Eastern Mediterranean experienced a dramatic swing for the worst at the exact same moment thousands of years ago. Both the Old Dynasty of Egypt as well as the Akkadian Dynasty fell, and the result was growing public socioeconomic upheaval throughout the Ancient Near Eastern region and the Aegean, shown as dwindling populaces, devastation, diminished commerce, as well as profound increasing globalization.
Centuries-old warnings emerge from riverbed as Europe faces historic drought
Water levels have dropped in major rivers across Europe as the region suffers under a historic drought. In those dry riverbeds, centuries-old warning messages have emerged, locals report.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Comments / 1