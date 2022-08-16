ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

KCRG.com

Our Town: A Peosta company plans to double in size in five years

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - What was once a small agricultural town just outside Dubuque is now a small city with red-hot growth in the industrial park that’s home to several companies. ProPulse is a good example of what’s going on in Peosta. “In the last five years, we’ve...
PEOSTA, IA
KIMT

Early look at incoming rainfall

After what has been days without much sunshine, Tuesday welcomed back a healthy does of Vitamin D. You'll want to get out and enjoy the sun while we have it because StormTeam 3 is tracking another stretch of rainfall moving in before the weekend. Isolated chances for a few light...
WINONA, MN
nbc15.com

Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After nearly a quarter-century, one of the Food Fight Restaurant Group’s first entries into the Madison dining scene is shutting down. On Wednesday, the company announced Eldorado Grill would be closing at the end of the month. Food Fight CEO Caitlin Suemnicht attributed the company’s...
MADISON, WI
Eagle 102.3

One Dead After Fire In Mineral Point, WI

A women was found dead following a fire at an apartment building Saturday (8/13) in Mineral Point. A press release from Iowa County Emergency Management states that Mineral Point firefighters, police, and emergency medical services responded to 719 Fair Street, and arrived at around 3:30pm to find the remnants of a fire in one of the units. The apartment unit’s sprinkler system deployed and the fire was extinguished. Some surrounding units were damaged by water, leaving one person displaced. The one-story apartment building is a home to older adults. The apartment’s occupant was found dead in their bed. Officials said the woman died after an oxygen tank that she was using caught fire. Officials evacuated the building. No other apartments had fire damage, though a number did have water damage. The fire is still under investigation. The identity of the deceased person will not be released until family has been notified. More details to come as this story progresses.
MINERAL POINT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson County homicide, teen charged in shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A Dane County teen is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, accused of shooting and killing a female in Jefferson County on Aug. 9. Prosecutors accuse 16-year-old Daiqwaun Lucas of Fitchburg of shooting the victim in the back of the head. Jefferson County sheriff's deputies were called...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Rock Roever man found dead next to van

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Rock Springs man who was found dead last week next to a minivan that had been linked to a crash involving construction equipment the day before. The Sheriff’s Office identified him as Richard Roever and...
ROCK SPRINGS, WI
x1071.com

Shullsburg Man Arrested By Shullsburg Police

A man from Shullsburg was arrested Tuesday around 3:30pm. 33 year old Kevin Humphrey was arrested by the Shullsburg Police Department on East Water Street in Shullsburg for Felony Bail Jumping. Humphrey was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
SHULLSBURG, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Complaint: Former Dane Co. deputy’s dashcam caught her faking Festge Park incident

MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy is now facing criminal charges after being accused of fabricating an encounter in Festge Park that led to her firing her gun last year. Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez was charged with resisting and obstructing an officer, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The criminal charge comes after an investigation by the...
DANE COUNTY, WI

