Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wisconsin.edu
Regents approve UW System biennial budget request that supports students, quality education (day 1 news summary)
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents today voted unanimously to approve UW System’s $262.6 million operating budget request for the 2023-25 biennium, which includes funding for the Wisconsin Tuition Promise. Wisconsin Tuition Promise is a new initiative slated to start in fall...
KCRG.com
Our Town: A Peosta company plans to double in size in five years
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - What was once a small agricultural town just outside Dubuque is now a small city with red-hot growth in the industrial park that’s home to several companies. ProPulse is a good example of what’s going on in Peosta. “In the last five years, we’ve...
captimes.com
Cut the curds: Farmer John’s cheese ousted from Dane County Farmers’ Market
Fourth-generation dairy farmer John Dougherty has sold Farmer John’s cheese at the Dane County Farmers’ Market for over three decades. The popular Saturday morning market on Madison’s Capitol Square is one of Dougherty’s busiest; his fan-favorite cheese curds often draw a crowd. But for the last...
wuwm.com
Sheep, chickens & a funky campground: One small Wisconsin farm’s take on agritourism
Agritourism is a growing segment of Wisconsin’s economy. In fact, there’s an organization — the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association — dedicated to growing the movement, in part, to help multi-generational families on the farms they cherish. Some serve farm-to-table meals, others create corn mazes or harvest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
Why you’re still being required to wear a mask when you go to the doctor
As Dane County continues to see its levels of COVID-19 fluctuate, the community's health providers are reminding people their COVID protocols remain in effect.
KIMT
Early look at incoming rainfall
After what has been days without much sunshine, Tuesday welcomed back a healthy does of Vitamin D. You'll want to get out and enjoy the sun while we have it because StormTeam 3 is tracking another stretch of rainfall moving in before the weekend. Isolated chances for a few light...
KCRG.com
Criminal complaint reveals new details in Dubuque university social media threats incident
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Police Department has released the criminal complaint, revealing new details in an incident that caused the lockdown of Clarke University earlier this month. The university said it was over threats of violence made on social media. Police later arrested Rashaud Colbert, 23, in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Food Fight reveals 2 restaurants set to open in 2023, first Northwoods eatery now open
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food Fight Restaurant Group updated patrons Wednesday that it has expanded its reach to the Northwoods and that it would be opening two new restaurants next year. The restaurant group stated that Manny’s Parkside, which opened earlier this summer in Manitowish Waters, is its first restaurant...
13abc.com
Several dogs in Clayton County scheduled to be euthanized unless adopted
There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th. Some U.S. schools can't hire enough fully qualified teachers to fully staff their classrooms.
Wisconsin Dog Park Takes Trails To Two Pet-Friendly Beaches
And now, for your semi-regular (non-paid) Wisconsin tourism feature. If you're enjoying the beautiful nature that Wisconsin can afford, then I recommend checking out some more sites here, here, and here. But you're most likely here for the dogs and/or the dog parks. But first a confession. I may have...
nbc15.com
Tow truck hauling semi veers into median to avoid hitting vehicles in Grant Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A tow truck hauling a semi had to veer into the median of US 151 to avoid striking slowed vehicles in front of him in a construction zone, Grant County officials reported. Authorities with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:35 am. on US 151...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After nearly a quarter-century, one of the Food Fight Restaurant Group’s first entries into the Madison dining scene is shutting down. On Wednesday, the company announced Eldorado Grill would be closing at the end of the month. Food Fight CEO Caitlin Suemnicht attributed the company’s...
Driver arrested for OWI after Troopers respond to fight on I-39/90
The Wisconsin State Patrol says a person from Janesville was arrested after a fight on Interstate 39/90 Tuesday afternoon.
One Dead After Fire In Mineral Point, WI
A women was found dead following a fire at an apartment building Saturday (8/13) in Mineral Point. A press release from Iowa County Emergency Management states that Mineral Point firefighters, police, and emergency medical services responded to 719 Fair Street, and arrived at around 3:30pm to find the remnants of a fire in one of the units. The apartment unit’s sprinkler system deployed and the fire was extinguished. Some surrounding units were damaged by water, leaving one person displaced. The one-story apartment building is a home to older adults. The apartment’s occupant was found dead in their bed. Officials said the woman died after an oxygen tank that she was using caught fire. Officials evacuated the building. No other apartments had fire damage, though a number did have water damage. The fire is still under investigation. The identity of the deceased person will not be released until family has been notified. More details to come as this story progresses.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County homicide, teen charged in shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A Dane County teen is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, accused of shooting and killing a female in Jefferson County on Aug. 9. Prosecutors accuse 16-year-old Daiqwaun Lucas of Fitchburg of shooting the victim in the back of the head. Jefferson County sheriff's deputies were called...
nbc15.com
Suspected impaired driver arrested after Grant Co. collision with Iowa Co. deputy
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Iowa County Sheriff’s Office deputy “nudged his squad car” into an alleged drunk driver’s vehicle over the weekend to get it to stop after the driver was reported weaving into oncoming traffic, authorities said. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated that...
nbc15.com
Name released of Rock Roever man found dead next to van
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Rock Springs man who was found dead last week next to a minivan that had been linked to a crash involving construction equipment the day before. The Sheriff’s Office identified him as Richard Roever and...
x1071.com
Shullsburg Man Arrested By Shullsburg Police
A man from Shullsburg was arrested Tuesday around 3:30pm. 33 year old Kevin Humphrey was arrested by the Shullsburg Police Department on East Water Street in Shullsburg for Felony Bail Jumping. Humphrey was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
Complaint: Former Dane Co. deputy’s dashcam caught her faking Festge Park incident
MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy is now facing criminal charges after being accused of fabricating an encounter in Festge Park that led to her firing her gun last year. Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez was charged with resisting and obstructing an officer, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The criminal charge comes after an investigation by the...
Comments / 0