Tupelo, MS

Man wanted in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- The Lee County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man accused of fraud. They are looking for Bryan Dill, according to the LCSO Facebook page. He is currently being sought by the LCSO after being indicted for home repair fraud. If you know where he...
LEE COUNTY, MS
Car hits ambulance that was traveling to the hospital

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Paramedics in Starkville needed a little extra help to make it to the hospital. An ambulance on a medical call was traveling south on North Jackson Street towards the hospital. Witnesses tell WCBI the driver of this black car didn’t yield to the ambulance, crashing...
STARKVILLE, MS
Teenager arrested for Theron Nichols shooting denied bond

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The teenager arrested in connection to a shooting at Theron Nichols Park was denied a bond during a court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to the Tupelo Police Department, 18-year-old Alijah Richey is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a motor vehicle. The incident...
TUPELO, MS
EXCLUSIVE: Houston High School trespasser apologizes

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The young man who walked into Houston High School on Wednesday and stayed inside for two class periods spoke exclusively with WTVA 9 News on Friday. Amiro Alomari, 20, acknowledged he caused chaos, fear and panic. He admits the act was a bad idea. "I...
HOUSTON, MS
Tupelo business now offering alcohol for delivery

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Food delivery in the Tupelo area just got more interesting since people can now order alcohol and have it delivered. Tupelo To-Go is now licensed to deliver alcohol and says it is the only such delivery service in Mississippi allowed to do that. "And it...
TUPELO, MS
Houston superintendent gives more info about trespassing arrest

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The arrest of a trespasser on Houston High School’s campus has raised many questions within the community. Amiro Alomari, 20, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Chickasaw County School District Superintendent John Ellison said Alomari posed as a new student. "That's when we realized this...
HOUSTON, MS
Information sought for Pontotoc County home invasion

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Pontotoc County is asking for help to find the person responsible for an armed home invasion. The incident happened the night of Aug. 12 in the southern part of the county. No address was provided. Law enforcement shared a picture of a man...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
Man charged with trafficking fentanyl, more than 800 pills seized

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - On Wednesday, Tupelo Police officers made a traffic stop in the area of East Main and Elizabeth on a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Leopoldo Gomez, of Los Angeles. Upon further investigation, officers found approximately 105 alleged fentanyl pills in Gomez’s possession. Narcotics officers later searched...
TUPELO, MS
Tupelo police ask for help in finding missing person

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department made a public appeal Wednesday asking where officers could find a woman missing since her release from the Lee County jail July 7. Peggie Gray Norris, 67, stands 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Someone last saw her wearing a pink...
TUPELO, MS
OPD gains access to Grand Oaks security camera data

The Board of Aldermen voted to approve an agreement between Oxford Police Department, and Flock Safety to share video footage captured in the Grand Oaks subdivision. Grand Oaks currently uses a license plate camera system that collects data. The footage and information is only shared with residents of the community and the Homeowners Association. The new deal would allow the information to be shared with the police department.
OXFORD, MS
Two hurt, two detained after shooting at Tupelo park

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two teens are recovering after being shot at a Tupelo park. Tupelo Police Major Chuck McDougald confirmed with WTVA the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday at Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell Road. Officers found a teen with gunshot wounds. That person was taken to...
TUPELO, MS
Distribution of methamphetamine is a growing concern in Lowndes county

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Narcotics agents with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigate a number of illegal-drug operations each month—often leading to the arrests of traffickers across the area. The distribution of methamphetamine has been a concern in our area for quite some time. And officers are working...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Man charged with kidnapping, other crimes in Monroe County

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) — Monroe County sheriff's deputies arrested a man in a kidnapping and domestic violence case after deputies forced their way into his home to get him. Gregory Alan Coker Junior is charged with kidnapping, aggravated domestic violence, felony malicious mischief and obstructing access to emergency assistance.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Starkville teen arrested for weekend shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville police arrested a teenager for a weekend shooting. Charcell Gray, 17, of Starkville, is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. According to a Starkville Police Department news release, officers responded Saturday morning, Aug. 13 at approximately 1:30 to Pines Manufactured Home...

