hometownstations.com
Students start to settle into their dorms at the University of Northwestern Ohio
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The University of Northwestern Ohio welcomed students back to campus to get ready before classes resume later this month. Nearly 400 students arrived on campus to collect their keys and get settled into their dorms, with the university welcoming students traveling in from 34 different states. School officials say that this is usually a busy time of year but they are looking forward to welcoming back returning students as well as their incoming freshman class to their home away from home.
hometownstations.com
Students and faculty at Heritage Elementary excited for the new school year
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was back to school for several local school districts on Wednesday. We checked in as kids get back into the classroom and teachers pull out the lesson plans. It's hard to believe another summer break has come and gone as long lines were spotted in...
hometownstations.com
ONU's move-in day welcomes third largest freshman class in school's history
ADA, OH (WLIO) - The next generation of students arrived on the campus of Ohio Northern University for move-in day, ready to start the next chapter of their academic careers. The campus was busy with a large group of student volunteers helping freshman and returning students get comfortable in their dorms before classes officially begin. For the new students on campus, they are looking forward to getting acclimated to the university, as well as kicking off their pursuit of their degree.
hometownstations.com
Lima Memorial Auxiliary makes a donation to the Children's Developmental Center
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The students in the Children’s Developmental Center get some needed items before their school year starts. The Lima Memorial Auxiliary donated to the center through the annual supply drive. The Children’s Developmental Center is located inside the health system and is for kids 18 months to before they can go to kindergarten who have areas of developmental concerns. The annual supply drive is a way that the Lima Memorial associates can help out the program by providing snacks, activities, and paper products.
hometownstations.com
Time capsule found in Mercy Health-St. Rita's 718 building during demolition
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a step back into time for Mercy Health St. Rita's as a surprise was found in the demolition of the 718 building. Thursday, crews found a time capsule in the cornerstone of the building. No one knew it was there and plans went into motion to open it in special way. Three nursing students from the last graduating class in 1971 were able to attend and help open the box. It was somewhat small and made of metal and inside there was an array of objects. Newspapers dating back to 1959, a picture of the beginning of construction of the building, multiple medals and medallions, and a rosary. The ladies said it was exciting to be part of the opening.
hometownstations.com
It's that time of season! It's that time of year! The Allen County Fair is here!
Fair fun has officially reached Allen County as residents filled the fairgrounds to kick off fair week. The fairgrounds are now officially open to hosting a variety of fair activities for the next nine days, all ranging from animal shows, entertainment, and of course everyone's favorite, fair food! Organizers for the fair state that this year's fair offers a large list of activities so every type of person can find something that they can enjoy this year.
hometownstations.com
Allen County leaders urge motorists to drive safely as students return back to school
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Leaders from the Lima-Allen County area gathered in order to urge drivers to practice safe driving habits as traffic is expected to increase due to students returning to school. Last year, 176 pedestrians died from traffic crashes in Ohio, including 14 children. To address the...
Auglaize County business receives grant
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — The third round of the Ohio Meat Processing Grant will benefit KTF Protein Solutions in Auglaize county. Stuart Kuck of KTF Protein Solutions said that the grant will be used to purchase a packaging machine which will help get turkey products to customers quicker. The grants...
Akron Leader Publications
Springfield Schools moving administration offices
LAKEMORE — The Springfield Local Schools Board of Education approved the sale of its current administrative offices at 2410 Massillon Road Aug. 16. According to the sales document, the property is being sold to the Development Finance Authority of Summit County and Reach Counseling Services (doing business as Reach Behavioral Health) for $400,000.
Allen County Fair: How to go
The Allen County Fairgrounds is located at 2750 Harding Highway, Lima. Gates are at state routes 309, 117 and Bowman Road. Daily gate admission is $8 for ages 7 and older. Ages 6 and younger are free. Seniors 60 and older are admitted free until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug....
Lima News
Putnam County economic developments highlighted
OTTAWA — Recent private sector achievements were touted Thursday as representatives of local businesses and governments gathered for the Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation’s annual State of the Vision meeting. Director Amy Sealts reported figures for projects that the Putnam County CIC had a role in facilitating over...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Rory A, Jr. Chivington, 33, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 10 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine.
Paulding County Progress
Paulding attorney takes on key leadership role in Ohio State Bar Association
COLUMBUS – On July 1, Matthew A. Miller began his three-year term on the Ohio State Bar Association Board of Governors. Miller was elected by Ohio Bar member attorneys in District 3, which includes Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Williams, Wood and Van Wert counties. The Ohio Bar...
Lima News
Allen County Fair hosts Gospel Tent
LIMA — The Allen County Fair is hosting the annual Gospel Tent with worship every night throughout the fair starting at 7:00 p.m. This annual event gives way to worship while enjoying local fair activities. The Gospel Tent will be hosting various groups such as The Perrys, Bobby Bowen Family, The Nelons, The Sound, a family movie night with the Lotz Sisters, Glory Way, Ryan Stevenson, I Am They, and Worship Anyway.
Honoring Allen County’s first families
LIMA — Remnants of the Native American and early settler life abound in Allen County. Pam Thaman and the Allen County Genealogical Society work diligently to authenticate and expand upon the area’s local history. Thaman explained the background of the county’s history and the role the organization takes...
Sidney Daily News
Walmart hosts celebration for completion of store remodel
Deb Schmitt, left, and Susan Schneider, both holding the scissors, cut the ribbon during the celebration of the completion of a remodel at the Sidney Walmart on Aug. 19. Schmitt and Schneider have both worked at Walmart since 1989. Sidney Walmart Store Lead John Terbay, left, chats with Sidney Commissioner...
hometownstations.com
Romiere Hale has until September 30th to consider plea deal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man arrested in connection to the death of a 4-year-old last April will have more time to consider a plea offer. The deal that was offered to Romiere Hale back in December of 2021 would have had him plead guilty to one count of murder, as well as three counts of endangering children. Since the time the plea deal was offered, Hale was appointed new representation in his case, and because of that, the Lima man and his new lawyer will have time until September 30th of 2022 to review the plea deal.
hometownstations.com
TikTok challenge believed to be cause of recent rise in vehicle thefts
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Many larger cities in Ohio are seeing a rise in stolen vehicles. It appears to be related to the popular social video platform TikTok called the "Kia Challenge" which shows users how to easily break the ignition with the use of a USB drive or phone charger in a matter of seconds. Thieves appear to be targeting Kias and Hyundais. The online videos show mostly teenagers and young adults taking the cars for joyrides and either crashing or abandoning them. Larger cities like Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland are all reporting a rise in car thefts. We checked in with the Lima Police Department to see what the situation is locally.
Allen County Fair’s renovated grandstand stage offers variety of acts
LIMA — People really wanting to get their money’s worth out of the Allen County Fair should check out the variety of entertainment available at the newly renovated Nutrien Plaza Stage. “Once you pay your $8 to get into the fair, there’s a lot of great entertainment available...
wktn.com
DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
