WTF?! Felix Krause, a software researcher and founder of Fastlane, recently made reports about popular social app TikTok. Krause claims that JavaScript code embedded into the in-app browser is currently being used to track keystrokes, screen taps, copied text, etc. Krause deems this to be a major security concern. TikTok claims that this code is strictly for debugging purposes, and is in no way used to track or log a user's information while they are using the app.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO