PSA: Google advises users to update Chrome as soon as possible
In brief: This week, Google released an update for the Chrome web browser that doesn't include any new features, as it's entirely focused on fixing important security vulnerabilities, including one zero-day flaw that malicious actors are currently targeting in malware campaigns. Google's latest stable channel update for the desktop version...
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Samsung has finally turned a corner with its Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which forego futuristic looks in favor of great 24-bit sound, head-tracked spatial audio and a design that fits comfortably. By T3 on August 18, 2022 80. The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro aren't messing about, they're high-quality true wireless...
Roccat Kone XP Air
A great premium gaming mouse that offers respectable specs and a unique sense of RGB razzle dazzle. The Roccat Kone XP Air is packed with pretty lights and ergonomics, but it’ll cost you. By CGM on August 19, 2022 75. The Roccat Kone XP Air is a fair evolution...
Next year's Pixel tablet might be the beginning of 64-bit-only Android
Forward-looking: People have suspected for years that one day Google would lock out 32-bit Android apps. The newly released Android 13 source code suggests that day is approaching with next year's Pixel Tablet. Google has given developers ample time to prepare, but some apps are bound to fall through the cracks.
Prototype Apple-1 computer used by Steve Jobs auctioned for almost $700,000
In context: In 1976, Steve Jobs used this prototype to demonstrate the Apple-1 computer to Paul Terrell, owner of one of the first computer stores in the world. Terrell later placed a purchase order for fifty Apple-1s. If the prototype was in better condition, it could have set a new record amount paid for an Apple-1 computer, which currently sits at $905,000.
Logitech announces $100 speaker add-on for the Meta Quest 2 VR headset
What just happened? Logitech has announced an add-on audio accessory for the Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset designed to enhance immersion. The Logitech Chorus is a custom-tuned, off-ear audio solution that utilizes open-back BMRs (Balanced Mode Radiators). The speakers do not actually make contact with your ears, meaning there is nothing in or on your ears generating heat or impeding airflow.
TikTok's in-app browser found to be recording your keystrokes
WTF?! Felix Krause, a software researcher and founder of Fastlane, recently made reports about popular social app TikTok. Krause claims that JavaScript code embedded into the in-app browser is currently being used to track keystrokes, screen taps, copied text, etc. Krause deems this to be a major security concern. TikTok claims that this code is strictly for debugging purposes, and is in no way used to track or log a user's information while they are using the app.
