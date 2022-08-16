Read full article on original website
Related
The Truth About Rochester’s $399k ‘Shy’ Home (PHOTOS)
With interest rates going up, some real estate specialists have said we can expect a bit of slow-down of people putting their houses on the market just to move across town to another home. That may be true, but I swear a bunch of PIll Hill and Pill Hill area homes haven't heard the news.
LOVE: 8-10 Tons Of FREE Sweetcorn Sunday In Plainview, MN!
Plainview's Corn-on-the-Cob Days started Wednesday and I'm not even going to mess around talking about this and that and the next thing. Because if you remember anything I say, please, make it this... Do Not Miss Sunday's Free Sweet Corn!. Yes, Saturday is jam-packed with awesomeness:. The car and tractor...
Phone Scam Costs Rochester Woman $1,600
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester woman fell victim to a phone scam and is out $1,600. Rochester Police said the 69-year-old woman reported the scam Thursday afternoon. The woman said she received a voicemail from who she believed to be a representative of Spectrum cable and internet, who said that her monthly bill could be cut by as much as 50 percent.
Rochester Man Loses $168,000 to Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Rochester man has been scammed out of $168,000. A Rochester Police Spokesperson said the scam started on Aug. 8 when the man received a receipt that indicated he had renewed a computer security subscription for $399. The man told officers he was unsure whether or not the subscription automatically renewed and called the number displayed on the receipt to resolve this issue. Police say the victim was told he had to download a program on his computer that would take the machine over to get a refund.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Apartment House Near Downtown Rochester Damaged by Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester firefighters responded yesterday to an apartment house just west of downtown Rochester Friday afternoon. The fire department as a passerby reported smoke coming from a second-story window of the home in the 500 block of 3rd Street Northwest around 5:30 PM. A downstairs tenant also told the fire department that he smelled smoke and found a fire burning in an upstairs bedroom when he went to investigate. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the man also told them everyone had safely evacuated, and the person renting the room where the fire was located was believed to be gone.
Popular Pizza Spot in Rochester Has New Name and Owner!
Looks like a popular pizza shop at 1105 7th Street Northwest in Rochester, Minnesota will be staying open but under a new name!. Back in June of 2022, the owners of 5 Dollar Pizza in Rochester announced that it was time to sell the business. It's with bittersweet emotions that...
32 Amazing Rochester Non-Profits to Support on National Non-Profit Day
We have quite a few non-profits here in Rochester, Minnesota, and lots of big-hearted people who use their time and money to help these organizations out. While we should obviously support non-profits all the time, today is an especially good day to lead a helping hand or donate a few extra bucks because it’s National Non-Profit Day.
Prison For Thefts of Coins From Laundry Machines at Rochester Apt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been given a more than four-year prison sentence for a second-degree burglary conviction stemming from a series of break-ins at a Rochester apartment complex. 37-year-old Cody Hendrickson of Richfield recently admitted to the felony charge through a plea agreement that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rochester Area Home Prices Rise
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Home listings dropped while the price to buy a home went up over the past year in the Rochester area. That’s according to the July 2022 Local Market Update from Minnesota Realtors. The report indicates there were 239 new listings in Olmsted County last month, down from 299 in July 2021.
A Minnesota Kid Is A Finalist For U.S. Mullet Championship- Voting Ends Friday
We are in the midst of one of the most important contests of all time. The Mullet Championships are underway, and a Minnesota kid is a top contender. You can learn about the Mullet Championship by visiting www.mulletchamp.com. VOTE NOW!. Minnesota's own Callen Steinbrink from Austin, Minnesota is pictured above...
26 Amazing Movies That Were Filmed in the State of Minnesota
If you've ever been to Minneapolis or even visited the Mall of America, you have probably walked in the same spot as big-time celebrities! Actually, there are a bunch of towns, parks, cemeteries, lakes, and businesses in Minnesota that have been featured on the big screen. Below is a HUGE list of movies that have been made right here in Minnesota and all the spots where film crews and stars have been.
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charges Brought in Two Rochester Check Forgery Cases
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors brought charges Wednesday in two different check forgery cases. 29-year-old Joseph Gehring of Ashland City, TN is accused of cashing a $2,475.10 check on the account of Hiller’s Flooring America that was intended to go to a supplier. Surveillance video from Sterling State Bank in Rochester shows Gehring cashing the check at the bank on Dec. 23, 2021. The bank also shared a copy of a photo ID Gehring used to cash the check, the complaint states.
Mayo Clinic Announces Collaboration to Spur Biomanufacturing
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic is touting a strategic collaboration to bring about "a new era of biomanufacturing." A news release says the focus will be on therapies derived from human sources for use in medicines, particularly those targeting rare and complex conditions. Those human sources include cells, blood, enzymes, tissues, genes, or genetically engineered cells.
Rochester Hosting Open House on Phase 2 of North Broadway Project
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An open house-style meeting is planned later today concerning the second phase of the North Broadway reconstruction project. A news release says the city is in the process of analyzing and designing improvements for the next phase, which will involve the section of the former Highway 63 from the Silver Lake Bridge north to Elgin Hills Drive. The estimated $12 million project will include "enhancement that promote safe multi-modal transportation improvements and connections to the pedestrian/biking facilities along the Zumbro River, Cascade Creek, and Silver Lake. Some of the expected features include center medians, landscaped boulevards, one-way cycle tracks, and sidewalks or paths.
Thousands of Dollars Worth of Tools Stolen from Rochester Construction Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary reported at a north-Rochester construction site. Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the site north of Park Place Motors around 6 a.m. Monday morning. Crews at the site reported someone had broken into the construction area and stole an estimated $5,000 worth of tools and equipment.
Two Southern Minnesota Residents Killed in Head-On Crash
The State Patrol has released the names of the two people who were killed in a crash yesterday in the Hutchinson area. The deadly head-on collision occurred on a rural highway near the town of Silver Lake, about 5 miles east of Hutchinson. The State Patrol says a car traveling west on the roadway crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound SUV.
Bloomington Man Accused of Assaulting Woman in Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bloomington man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly choking and punching a woman in downtown Rochester. 27-year-old Aaron White made his first court appearance Tuesday. The criminal complaint alleges White assaulted a woman known to him in the 50 block of 3rd St. Southwest around 2 a.m. Sunday.
(UPDATE) Missing Elderly Owatonna Man Found Safe
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Owatonna Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing elderly man. A news release says 84-year-old Glenn Schnittger was last seen leaving his residence in Owatonna this morning. He was headed to a store but has not returned home and has not been heard from since.
Rochester Food Brackets – Here’s How To Cast Your Votes
Trent Jones is quickly becoming a well-known name in the Rochester Food World. His love for food and rating food led to creating Rochester's Food Brackets on Spotted In Rochester and the tournament of deliciousness is on!. Wait, Did You Say Rochester Food Brackets?. Yes, yes I did say Rochester...
KROC News
Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0