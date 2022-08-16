Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily Scarvie
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Become a student writer with the Lake Oswego Review
Students will write monthly, short columns on issues impacting schools and our communities. Are you a high schooler passionate about writing and sharing your opinions? If so, you should apply to be a member of our Student Writers Advisory Group (SWAG). Why be a SWAG writer? This opportunity is a...
Al's Garden & Home recognized
Woodburn-based outlet among top independent garden centers across U.S. & CanadaWoodburn based Al's Garden & Home ranked 24 on the 2022 Top 100 Independent Garden Centers List, published in the July issue of Garden Center magazine. "Our annual Top 100 List includes some of the most innovative and exciting companies in the independent garden center market," said Garden Center magazine Editor Kate Spirgen. "The 2022 list saw a $369 million in revenue growth over last year, which speaks volumes to the strength of the industry." The list includes companies from 38 states and five provinces, and rankings are based on 2021 sales volume; Canadian retailers revenue numbers on the list were converted to USD. "We are very proud to be recognized by Garden Center magazine and be in the company of leaders in the industry," stated Mark Bigej, COO of Al's Garden & Home. "It is very rewarding to have been in this business for nearly 75 years and continue to find success in serving our customers." In addition to Woodburn, family-owned Al's has locations in Sherwood, Gresham and Wilsonville. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Milwaukie asks voters to withdraw from North Clackamas Parks
With council's support, November ballot measure would divert taxes from county's service district.Milwaukie city councilors voted on Aug. 16 to follow Happy Valley in exiting the North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District. With the council's blessing, Milwaukie voters are being asked this November to support diverting NCPRD's taxes to benefit the city's management of parks. Like Happy Valley's elected officials, Milwaukie councilors said that their wish to leave stemmed from frustration with the county parks district for slow progress in completing projects. In response to Milwaukie's vote, county officials said that they were reviewing what Milwaukie's potential withdrawal would...
Council for the Homeless names new executive director
Sesany Fennie-Jones excelled in working with the homeless in Minnesota. Sesany Fennie-Jones, who has led an organization that provides emergency shelter and housing to women and children in Minnesota, has been hired as the new executive director at the Council for the Homeless. “Sesany brings a deep commitment to people...
Beaverton tech company changes name to Vernier Science Education
The company, formerly Vernier Software & Technology, wanted the new name to reflect its commitment to STEM education.Beaverton-based tech company Vernier Software & Technology has changed its name to Vernier Science Education. The company announced it's changing its name effective this week to reflect its commitment to education. The new name also recognizes the company's goals to equip teachers with the tools they need to work with students hands-on and provide socially relevant science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education. "For more than 40 years, we've been dedicated to providing holistic, high-quality and reliable solutions for STEM classrooms," chief executive...
Lake Oswego City Council President John Wendland to run for second term
The business owner and former school board member hopes to see projects through in potential second term. Lake Oswego City Council President John Wendland believes his community is headed in the right direction. And he wants that trend to continue — which is why he has decided to run for a second term.
Is a Camas pool back on the table?
Nearly three years after Camas voters in the November 2019 general election overwhelmingly, by a margin of 9-1, shot down a city proposal to build a $78 million aquatics-community center, Camas officials are considering bringing a public pool conversation back to the table. Having heard from several constituents who may...
Lake Oswego School District redesigns bus routes, provides updates on after-school care
School board met to undergo anti-racism training and hear updates about the new school year. On Monday, Aug. 15, the Lake Oswego School Board met to discuss the upcoming school year, the bus driver situation and a shortage impacting the district's after-school program. School bond work. Filling in for Superintendent...
Rural neighborhood in Hillsboro will become industrial zone
Despite opposition from residents in the Jackson East neighborhood, the city council approved the zone change. The Hillsboro City Council took the final vote Tuesday, Aug. 16, on turning the rural Jackson East neighborhood into an industrial zone. A pair of ordinances that changed the city's comprehensive plan and community development code were approved unanimously by councilors on Tuesday evening. However, councilors had to take an extra step to address data inaccuracies from the public hearing earlier this month. Two errors were discovered by city staffers after the public record was closed on the matter following the council's...
Samaritan Evergreen Hospice seeking volunteers
Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany is seeking volunteers to provide support to patients and their families. Hospice volunteers step in when the caregiver — often family or friends — needs a break to take care of themselves. Or, if the patient does not have family in the area, volunteers could be called upon to visit with one of the hospice patients.
Readers respond: Another eyesore in Portland
I couldn’t agree more with Richard Weill of Corbett, the city needs to eliminate outdoor dining sheds that resemble shanties from the Great Depression (“Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets,” Aug. 7). Outdoor dining sheds were built out of necessity, not intended to be permanent fixtures. They’ve become an eyesore in a city already overwhelmed with graffiti, used needles, garbage, homeless camps, more garbage, etc.
New Lake Oswego fashion shop was inspired by owner's mom
The House of Rose sells custom-made clothing and accessories at 55 S. State Street. When considering the namesake for his bespoke apparel store, Tony Iyke first thought of his mother. Rose ran multiple boutiques during Iyke's childhood in Nigeria, sparked his appreciation for fashion and helped shape his style. Thus,...
New owner plans to divide business site
Except for a coffee kiosk, the southwest corner of Santiam Highway and Clay Street in Albany looks pretty empty most of the time. That might change under new ownership of the land. A real estate investment group named LRG and based in Walcut Creek, Calif., bought the commercial property this...
Johnny Limbo to close out Oregon City concert season
Concerts in the Park series ends Aug. 25; last free Movies in the Park event for the season is Aug. 26.Johnny Limbo & the Lugnuts is closing out the 2022 season of Oregon City's Concerts in the Park series. The band will be playing hits of the 1950s and '60s at the End of the Oregon Trail on the evening of Aug. 25. It's the seventh concert this year as part of the free series. This week will also be the last free Movies in the Park event for the season. "Sing 2" will be showing at dusk (about 8:30 p.m.) on Friday, Aug. 26, at Welsey Lynn Park, 12901 Frontier Parkway, Oregon City. Due to limited parking for these events, Oregon City parks department officials "highly suggest" carpooling, taking public transportation, calling a cab/ride share or other options you can think of. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 Where: End of the Oregon Trail, 1726 Washington St., Oregon City Admission: Free Offsite parking: Free Onsite parking: $5 cash only; lot opens at 4 p.m. Food/beer sales: Starting at 5:30 p.m. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Washington County greenlights reduced rate program for garbage and recycling services
At their meeting on June 28, 2022, the Washington County Board of County Commissioners took a significant step forward in improving access to essential garbage and recycling collection services for low-income unincorporated Washington County community members. As part of the annual garbage and recycling collection rate review process, the board approved a reduced rate program for qualifying households – the first of its kind in Oregon.
Bamboo Sushi opens new Beaverton location at Cedar Hills Crossing
The restaurant joins a new Salt & Straw location, Moberi and Shake Shack at Cedar Hills Crossing.Bamboo Sushi opened its new restaurant Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Cedar Hills Crossing shopping center in Beaverton. The new location is at 2545 S.W. Cedar Hills Blvd. nearby Shake Shack, Dave's Hot Chicken, Moberi, and a Salt & Straw location that opened July 22. Bamboo Sushi's Cedar Hills restaurant will be open 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Its happy hour specials will be served weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. The new...
Master plan on track for facing King City council next year
The master plan for King City stems from a 2018 extension of the urban growth boundary, which brought in 528 acres. By the year 2045, the population of King City is expected to grow to between 13,000 and 14,000 people, as compared with today's population of about 5,200. That's the estimate of city manager Mike Weston, who has been spending multiple months helping piece together a master plan and transportation system plan that will guide further growth in the small city near Tigard. King City's changing landscape is the result of a 2018 decision by Metro to expand the...
Orthopedic chain opening joint venture outpatient clinic
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based orthopedic chain InReach Physical Therapy is opening an outpatient clinic in Hillsboro, Ore., with network partner Physical Rehabilitation Network. The clinic will offer pre- and postoperative care, nonsurgical pain management, sports medicine and other services, PRN said Aug. 18. The center will be InReach's first in the area.
