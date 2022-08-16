Read full article on original website
Related
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
ETOnline.com
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Say the Honeymoon Is Over in New Promo for 'The Voice' Season 22 (Exclusive)
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are about to face off on The Voice for the first time as a married couple -- and it seems like the honeymoon is over!. In ET's exclusive promo for the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's singing competition, the two aren't holding back as Gwen returns to the show as a coach for the first time since her season 19 victory -- as well as the first time since she tied the knot with Blake in July 2021. But her hubby, The Voice's most-decorated winner, isn't going to let his wife have any freebies!
Ken Jennings Tells 'Jeopardy!' Fan to 'Settle Down' Over Amy Schneider Rant
Schneider was the first openly transgender woman to qualify for the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Wears White Pants & Blazer To Mom & Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: Photos
The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding! J.Lo’s child Emme looked absolutely fabulous as they walked behind their mom after the Aug. 20 ceremony, held in Riceboro, Georgia at Ben’s 87 acre estate. The teen stayed true to their style in a crisp white dress pant and blazer, finishing the outfit with a black and cream oxford shoe that appeared to match new stepsister Seraphina‘s per photos obtained by TMZ.
RELATED PEOPLE
Justin Bieber Apologizes for Commenting ‘Sad Existence’ on Random Instagram User’s Account
Justin Bieber just proved it's truly never too late to say sorry. The "Peaches" singer shared an apology on his Instagram Story after leaving a mean comment on an unnamed user's account. "For some reason I commented on some guys page 'sad existence' because he was doing something I thought...
Neve Campbell Explains Why She Won’t Be In ‘Scream 6’
For more than 25 years, Neve Campbell has been a constant in the Scream universe. She’s appeared in all five big-screen movies to date, and proven to be one of Ghostface’s most difficult foes. That all ends with next year’s untitled Scream sequel, which will be the sixth...
“Angel Shots” How Your Bartender Could Be Your Guardian Angel
It is not often that you think of a bartender as a lifesaver, let alone an angel. A new TikTok trend has given bartenders a tool in becoming a first responder of sorts. It is called the "angel shot". This is a codeword made up shot that someone who is...
Lady Gaga Defends Abortion Rights at D.C. Concert, Dedicates Song to ‘Every Woman in America’
Lady Gaga is now speaking out about abortion bans and restrictions all across the United States of America. People reports that during her stop in Washington D.C., as part of her Chromatica Ball tour, the singer dedicated her song and performance of "Edge of Glory" to women all across the nation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Mad Men’ Co-Stars Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser Are Getting Divorced
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are getting divorced. The former Mad Men co-stars officially filed for divorce from each other after eight years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Kartheiser filed with the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York on August 10. It's unclear why the two split.
Unnecessary Deaths, Ridiculous Twists, And A Medically Dangerous Amount Of Cringe: 19 Questionable Decisions Otherwise Great TV Shows Made
Colin saying *that* about Penelope on Bridgerton while she's already having the worst sort of night it's possible to have in the Regency (without getting involved in a duel) is just...so...crushing.
Man ‘With Brain Cancer’ Banned From Disney World After Attacking Teens in Ride Line
A man was arrested and banned from one of the most magical places on Earth after getting into a fight with two teenagers while waiting in line for a ride at Disney World. The confrontation happened outside Toy Story Mania. According to the Mirror, Ramon Aponte Jr. called out the teens for cutting in line. The argument escalated, and he reportedly said that he had brain cancer after it got physical.
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Renting Out His New $10 Million Beverly Hills Home (PHOTOS)
Leonardo DiCaprio recently purchased a $10 million home in Beverly Hills with five bedrooms and six bathrooms inside. The actor is now renting out his new California home for over $30,000 per month. The 5,000-square-foot home is located in Beverly Hills Flats, which is one of the most expensive neighborhoods...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Influencer Slammed for ‘Demanding’ Free Dog From Rescue Shelter
Often times there is a symbiotic relationship between an influencer and a specific brand, however, things can occasionally turn sour between the two. The Mirror reports that an unknown influencer took to Reddit to share their experience and the reason why they are "demanding" a free dog for the work that they would do.
Bride Furious After Her Brother Proposes to His Partner During Her Wedding Ceremony
A man on Reddit says his sister accused him of trying to "steal" her thunder after he got engaged during her wedding ceremony. The man detailed that he and his partner of 10 years had previously talked about marriage, and had done everything except "gotten the special piece of paper and had a party with family."
Kimberly J. Brown Reveals The Dark Original Ending to ‘Halloweentown’
Now that spooky season has arrived, Halloweentown fans were surprised to learn a piece of trivia more than 23 years after the DCOM premiered on Disney Channel. Kimberly J. Brown, who portrayed Marnie Cromwell in the first three films, has been regularly using TikTok. She responded to a fan account @KristenCaaakes, who claimed that the first film originally had a different ending. In just three days, Brown's TikTok has received nearly a million views for the shocking alternate ending reveal.
TikToker’s ‘Wedding Week From Hell’ Includes Wasp Sting, Ruined Dress, Car Accident and Honeymoon Catastrophe
A bride typically pictures her wedding day as a magical experience. Occasionally stressful mishaps arise, but for one unlucky bride, her entire wedding week was plagued by disaster. The bride took to TikTok to share her "wedding week from hell," which included one catastrophe after another. The woman, a.k.a. @thatbamfam,...
Woman Bans Teen Brother From No-Kids Wedding, Makes Exception for Sister
Family drama erupted after a couple decided to have a no-kids destination wedding in Norway, despite the bride having two teenage siblings. "From the start, my fiancé and I knew we wanted a child-free wedding with nobody under 21, as we both find children and tweens very annoying, but we provided childcare for the little kids," the bride wrote via Reddit.
TikToker Whose Dad Rented Viral Tiny Home for Four People and Two Dogs Gets Free Hilton Stay
A family was bursting with laughter when their patriarch proved he shouldn't be in charge of vacation planning after booking a ridiculously tiny home for their family trip. In a series of TikTok videos, Kylie Keefe revealed her dad rented a 240-square-foot house for their family vacation — which included four adults and two dogs.
Star 93.9
Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://star939.com/
Comments / 1