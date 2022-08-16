ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Say the Honeymoon Is Over in New Promo for 'The Voice' Season 22 (Exclusive)

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are about to face off on The Voice for the first time as a married couple -- and it seems like the honeymoon is over!. In ET's exclusive promo for the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's singing competition, the two aren't holding back as Gwen returns to the show as a coach for the first time since her season 19 victory -- as well as the first time since she tied the knot with Blake in July 2021. But her hubby, The Voice's most-decorated winner, isn't going to let his wife have any freebies!
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Wears White Pants & Blazer To Mom & Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: Photos

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding! J.Lo’s child Emme looked absolutely fabulous as they walked behind their mom after the Aug. 20 ceremony, held in Riceboro, Georgia at Ben’s 87 acre estate. The teen stayed true to their style in a crisp white dress pant and blazer, finishing the outfit with a black and cream oxford shoe that appeared to match new stepsister Seraphina‘s per photos obtained by TMZ.
Neve Campbell Explains Why She Won’t Be In ‘Scream 6’

For more than 25 years, Neve Campbell has been a constant in the Scream universe. She’s appeared in all five big-screen movies to date, and proven to be one of Ghostface’s most difficult foes. That all ends with next year’s untitled Scream sequel, which will be the sixth...
Man ‘With Brain Cancer’ Banned From Disney World After Attacking Teens in Ride Line

A man was arrested and banned from one of the most magical places on Earth after getting into a fight with two teenagers while waiting in line for a ride at Disney World. The confrontation happened outside Toy Story Mania. According to the Mirror, Ramon Aponte Jr. called out the teens for cutting in line. The argument escalated, and he reportedly said that he had brain cancer after it got physical.
Influencer Slammed for ‘Demanding’ Free Dog From Rescue Shelter

Often times there is a symbiotic relationship between an influencer and a specific brand, however, things can occasionally turn sour between the two. The Mirror reports that an unknown influencer took to Reddit to share their experience and the reason why they are "demanding" a free dog for the work that they would do.
Kimberly J. Brown Reveals The Dark Original Ending to ‘Halloweentown’

Now that spooky season has arrived, Halloweentown fans were surprised to learn a piece of trivia more than 23 years after the DCOM premiered on Disney Channel. Kimberly J. Brown, who portrayed Marnie Cromwell in the first three films, has been regularly using TikTok. She responded to a fan account @KristenCaaakes, who claimed that the first film originally had a different ending. In just three days, Brown's TikTok has received nearly a million views for the shocking alternate ending reveal.
