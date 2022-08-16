ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Yorkers skeptical that their city and state governments can ever make anything better can find some reason for hope in the August 10 release of an Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Central Business District Tolling Program—widely known as “congestion pricing.” The EA indicates that the winners from congestion pricing greatly outnumber the losers. While sweeping change is never easy to accomplish, this one actually could overcome the political hurdles.
The MTA’s congestion-pricing plan needs fixing.

Ever since then-mayor Michael Bloomberg first proposed congestion pricing as part of his inaugural 2002 budget, it has been the holy grail of New York transportation advocacy. Why has it taken so long? In addition to alleged political corruption, the answer was always that people just didn’t get it. Non-Manhattan residents, in particular, didn’t understand that the plan wasn’t designed for Manhattanites—to keep drivers from clogging up streets in midtown and downtown—but to benefit poorer people in the outer boroughs.
