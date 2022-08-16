ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
bloomberglaw.com

Walmart Pregnancy Accommodation Ruling Puts Pressure on Congress

A recent Seventh Circuit decision upholding a Walmart distribution center’s temporary light duty policy that excludes pregnant workers is creating urgency for the Senate to pass bipartisan legislation that would require such accommodations. The retail giant convinced the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit earlier this week...
bloomberglaw.com

Justices Halt Georgia Election Challenged Over Voting Rights (2)

Balloting for two seats on Georgia’s Public Service Commission won’t go forward for now after the US Supreme Court refused to reinstate a voting scheme that a trial court found illegally diluted Black voting strength. The justices on Friday reversed the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh...
bloomberglaw.com

Madoff Trustee’s $3 Billion Clawback Suit Survives Dismissal Bid

The independent trustee tasked with cleaning up multi-billion dollar losses from Bernie Madoff’s now-defunct investment firm can continue to pursue a Taiwanese company to recover $3 billion it received from history’s largest Ponzi scheme. Judge Cecilia G. Morris of the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of...
bloomberglaw.com

Transgender Workers’ Rights Expanded by Gender Dysphoria Ruling

Transgender workers will gain broadened legal protections in the wake of a recent federal appeals court decision that gender dysphoria is covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act. Many transgender people suffer from gender dysphoria, which describes the distress caused by a person’s gender identity not matching that person’s sex...
bloomberglaw.com

Endo Shareholder Claims of Deceit on Opioid Suits Dismissed (2)

Investors failed to support claims that Endo International PLC made misleading statements about its conduct in opioid suits and the litigation’s financial risks, a federal judge in New Jersey ruled. “Endo’s disclosures regarding the opioid-related litigation were not false or misleading,” Judge Evelyn Padin said Wednesday for the US...
bloomberglaw.com

Dish Network Denied Rehearing in FCC License Auction Fraud Case

Dish Network Inc. lost its bid for a rehearing to argue that a D.C. Circuit panel improperly revived a False Claims Act suit alleging that the company used sham small businesses to win FCC communications licenses worth billions of dollars, according to a D.C. Circuit order. Dish’s petition for a...
bloomberglaw.com

D.C. Police Union Loses Appeal Over Floyd-Spurred Discipline Law

Union’s constitutional claims over police reforms lack merit. A police union lost its challenge to a District of Columbia law banning negotiations over officer disciplinary matters after the D.C. Circuit found that lawmakers rationally could have concluded that the law “furthers a legitimate interest in improving police accountability.”
bloomberglaw.com

Elizabeth Holmes’s Victims Asked to Weigh in for Sentencing (2)

The US Justice Department is seeking input from victims of the frauds at blood-testing startup. The US Attorney’s Office in San Francisco on Thursday issued a “call for information” from victims following the separate convictions of the former executives for their roles in the collapse of the company once valued at $9 billion. The federal judge in San Jose, California, who presided over the trials will use the information in determining their sentences, according to a statement from the office.
PUBLIC SAFETY

