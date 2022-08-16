Jeanie Buss Takes A Shot At OJ Simpson While Talking About The Weirdest Thing That Happened At A Lakers Game: "You Just Can’t Get Away With Everything”

When Kobe Bryant’s helicopter smashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles in bad weather in January 2020, killing the basketball great, his daughter and seven others it shattered families and shocked his fans worldwide.Now his wife Vanessa Bryant is suing Los Angeles County, who her lawyers have told a court “exploited the accident” and “poured salt in an unsealable wound.”The Los Angeles Lakers legend, Gianna Bryant and the other seven victims died in the crash on 26 January 2020 when the helicopter came down as they flew from Orange County to a basketball tournament.Ms Bryant’s lawyers have told the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO