Looking for discussion on the newest elite prospect to commit to Tennessee basketball, and what’s next for that program on the trail?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Grant Ramey (from GoVols247’s Blount County Satellite Office in Maryville) convened via...

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO