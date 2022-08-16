CANFIELD, OH – The Canfield Cardinals once again are coming into a season off of a very impressive playoff run the year before. Last season the Cards fell in the regional semifinals to the Chardon. Hilltoppers. This year however, the Cardinals are looking to continue that success and build upon those runs and try to get over the hump. Returning this year is a very experienced senior class led by quarterback Broc Lowry, an Indiana Hoosiers commit, which Coach Pavlansky will look to lean on all season long.

