CANFIELD CARDINALS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 1) WITH MIKE PAVLANSKY
CANFIELD, OH – The Canfield Cardinals once again are coming into a season off of a very impressive playoff run the year before. Last season the Cards fell in the regional semifinals to the Chardon. Hilltoppers. This year however, the Cardinals are looking to continue that success and build upon those runs and try to get over the hump. Returning this year is a very experienced senior class led by quarterback Broc Lowry, an Indiana Hoosiers commit, which Coach Pavlansky will look to lean on all season long.
Congson the hero in Boardman’s come-from-behind victory
Boardman will host Chaney in week two. Cardinal Mooney will host Lake Catholic.
CANFIELD WALKS AWAY VICTORIOUS IN TOP BILLED MATCHUP
BELOIT OH- Ever since the schedule for 2022 came out, people have been talking about the Week 1 brawl between Canfield and West Branch. What was billed as one of the best quarterback duels the area has ever seen lived up to the hype all night long. Canfield. It was...
CAMPBELL VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH TYLER ALLEN
CAMPBELL OH- There is excitement brewing in Campbell around their volleyball program. The players that make up the team are developing a winning culture. After earning a tournament win a year ago, confidence has gone way up. They are returning plenty of talent from last year’s team, and with a small number of seniors Campbell promises to not just be a contender this season, but in the future as well.
VALLEY SOARS HIGH IN WEEK ONE
CAMPBELL OH- Andy Hake and the Valley Christian Eagles came out victorious in their first game of the season in the battle of John KnapickField. They took down their in-stadium rival Campbell Memorial 47-7. Andy Hake now moves to 8-3 as head man of the Eagles while Andrew King falls to 1-10 with Campbell.
Fitch rolls in week one battle with out-of-state opponent
Fitch will host Canton McKinley in week two.
SALEM FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH RON JOHNSON
SALEM OH- Salem head football coach Ron Johnson enters his 11th year at the helm of the Quakers with a familiar face at quarterback, but some “new” faces in new spots. He sat down and talked about how the off-season program and start of this season has gone and how he and his staff look to reload for the 2022 campaign.
HUBBARD HAILS SUPREME
HUBBARD, Ohio – For the first time since Youngstown East stole Hubbard’s perfect regular season on the last play of the game in week 10 of 2018, the Eagles and Golden Bears faced off on opening weekend of the 2022 high school football season. Looking to replace their...
Watch: Fitch runner leaps over defenders
In the first half, running back Jamell James leaps over a defender en route to a big play.
RAMS GET SWEET REVENGE ON PYMATUNING VALLEY
PYMATUNING OH- Last season Mineral Ridge opened the season with Pymatuning Valley. It did not go as planned. The Lakers beat the Rams 22-7, and it was a game everyone inside the program felt like they left on the table. Well this season they got start off with the Lakers again, and it was a completely different story. The Rams emphatically earned revenge with a 41-8 win.
BLUE JAYS LAY SEIGE TO LEETONIA
LEETONIA OH- Jackson Milton emphatically sent a message on Thursday in their week one game against Leetonia. Their threat through the air was undeniable as Alex Shiavi had a program record 7 touchdown passes. The Blue Jays rolled 54-0. Not only was Shiavi finding the endzone, but his touchdowns were...
PALESTINE BATTLES IN LOSS TO MALVERN
EAST PALESTINE OH- When building a program, you have to be able to take away as many positives as possible during games. East Palestine had plenty of things go right despite a loss to Malvern 31-14. After the Hornets got on the board first, East Palestine put together a quality...
POTTERS MARCH AWAY FROM MINERVA
MINERVA OH- The East Liverpool Potters entered the 2022 campaign with a ton of question marks. Friday night the young Potters hopefully answered some of those questions en route to a dominant 44-7 win over Minerva. First year head coach Don Phillips brought his over 30 years of coaching experience to East Liverpool in hopes of getting a young Potters squad headed in the right direction. Early in the 1st quarter it appeared that the stage may have been too bright for the Potters as a muffed snap to the punter led to a Minerva 5 yard touchdown giving the Lions an early 7-0 lead.
EDGEWOOD OPENS WITH A THRILLING WIN
ASHTABULA OH- In their YSN debut Edgewood, and Conneaut put on an absolute show. In a old school physical grudge match, Edgewood scored a late two point conversion to win 15-14. After a scoreless first quarter, Conneaut scored first. Wyatt Payne capped off a 71 yard scoring drive with a...
RED DRAGONS TAME TIGERS
HOWLAND, OH – A Week 1 rivalry always brings out the best in teams, and the Niles Red Dragons proved that on the road against bitter archrival Howland. They used a well-balanced spread attack en route to a 21-7 victory in some Thursday night action. After both teams started...
JFK LOOKS TO KEEP BUILDING
WARREN OH- Warren JFK didn’t have to travel far in Week 1 as they opened with an up and coming Champion program. The Eagles didn’t make life easy for the Flashes, as they rolled to a 44-14 win. A pick six from freshman Devonte Taylor in the first...
GIRARD OPENS SEASON WITH A BLAST
STREETSBORO OH- The Girard Indians beat the Streetsboro Rockets 42-24 in an inter conference showdown at Streetsboro. Girard had a lot to prove going into this Friday night matchup after being moved up in the rankings and after last years disappointing loss at home in their week one matchup versus these same Rockets.
COWBOYS RUN ROUGHSHOD IN POLAND
POLAND OH- The Chaney Cowboys traveled to Poland to face the Bulldogs in week 1 of the 2022 high school football season. Chaney would come away the dominate victor. Scoring 4 touchdown through the ground game highlighted by Jawann Harmon’s 2 touchdown night. Cowboys win 34-2. The Cowboys started...
