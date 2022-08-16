ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
