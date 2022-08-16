Texans OC Pep Hamilton credits GM Nick Caserio for drafting RB Dameon Pierce

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton wasn’t looking at what Dameon Pierce could do in Dan Mullen’s offensive system at Florida.

The first-year offensive coordinator left the 2022 NFL draft up to the personnel department led by James Liipfert and Matt Bazirgan, now with the Buffalo Bills. Ultimately, it was general manager Nick Caserio gathering the information to make the selection at No. 107 overall in Round 4 of the draft.

“I think the focus was more so, this was a decision that Nick Caserio and our personnel staff made,” Hamilton told reporters Aug. 16.

According to Hamilton, what the Texans were looking at what the base skillset for Pierce, not the system that allowed him to gain 5.7 yards per carry at Florida or his 13 rushing touchdowns.

“You’re looking at what players can do,” said Hamilton. “There’s a ton of different offenses in college football and it’s hard to, at times, try and predict how a player that plays within a scheme is going to be able to adjust and adapt to the pro game.

But we do know that certain skill sets have a better chance of adapting to our game.”

Thus far it appears that Pierce has no trouble adapting to the pro game — at least if one game of preseason is to be believed. The former Gator tallied 49 yards on five carries against the New Orleans Saints in a 17-13 win at NRG Stadium Aug. 13. Even when Pierce’s first run, a 20-yard gallop, is factored out, the rookie produced 7.25 yards per carry, giving subtle optimism that maybe Houston’s fortunes on the ground have improved for the first time since 2019.